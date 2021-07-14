Dustin Poirier should be Louisiana’s favorite son.
It’s about time the state embraces him as such. Perhaps it was just for one night, but Saturday felt like he had millions across the boot in full support.
Just take a gander at your Facebook and look at all the folks who normally wouldn’t be interested in the fight game talking about Lafayette’s finest.
Poirier reigned victorious in the trilogy fight against one of the most marketable combat sports stars this planet has ever seen. (Conor McGregor now holds five of the Top 10 best selling pay-per view events in combat sports history, according to Business Insider.)
If you just looked at social media throughout the day, it seemed like every Louisiana sports fan proudly backed Poirier in what will likely turn out to be the second best selling PPV in the history of the UFC.
The company’s president Dana White estimated the fight would end up around 1.8M buys, which trails only Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor (2.5M buys).
Speaking of UFC’s president, I don’t always agree with everything he says, but he made a relevant point after the fight just in terms of the perception of Poirer’s win.
After the fight, White basically said that Poirier wouldn’t receive the props he deserves after a performance like that.
“He gets out of the guillotine and has the top position. He lands great punches and elbows, and ends up winning the round,” White said. “And then Conor breaks his ankle. So the storyline is Conor breaks his ankle instead of Dustin looks good.”
It’s important to illuminate what transpired for anyone who didn’t watch — yes, McGregor lost the fight due to doctor’s stoppage because he broke his leg (White corrected himself later in the press conference and clarified it was McGregor’s tibia that broke).
Fight fans picked up on this quickly during the broadcast, as McGregor made a comparison to Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman’s gruesome leg breaks in the past.
And how were their legs broken again?
When they had a leg kick checked.
The same happened in this fight.
Toward the beginning of the round, Poirier checked a leg kick and immediately pointed at McGregor with a smirk on his face that practically said, “Got you!”
Poirier said after the fight that he believed that’s what fractured the lower part of McGregor’s shin, and with seconds remaining in the round, McGregor threw a cross and missed, which snapped his leg as he overextended.
It felt like the movie, “Troy,” when Brad Pitt’s “Achilles” told his foe on the battlefield to get up after he stumbled over a rock. “Get up prince of Troy. I won’t let a stone take my glory.”
Even though the ending was anticlimactic, Poirier demonstrated throughout the fight that he was the better fighter with striking exchanges, grappling and top pressure that led to some pretty gnarly elbows.
Once the fight culminated, Poirier demonstrated he was the better man, too. After a week of buildup where McGregor attacked Poirier’s wife and said he was going to kill Poirier, emotions boiled over in the post-fight interview.
But Poirier still showcased class by saying he wanted McGregor to make it home safely to his family. McGregor, on the other hand, called Poirier’s wife something I won’t dare repeat in print.
For years Poirier has been a world-class fighter in MMA’s most prominent company. With wins against previous titleholders like Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez and McGregor, Poirier makes a legitimate case of being the second best lightweight in UFC history (behind the recently retired and undefeated Nurmagomedov).
He’s also donated and raised funds for children in his own backyard of Acadiana.
I understand fighting will always take a backseat to football and various other sports in this state, but with a guy of Poirier’s greatness and character, I’d be just fine if we labeled him the Pride of Louisiana.
