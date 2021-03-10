This is the 19th of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 4 is Vidalia’s 71-65 Class 2A quarterfinal win over Port Barre in Vidalia on 2003
“That win enabled me to get to the Top 28 for the first time,” said Sanders.
“Any time you are ranked it’s huge,” said forward David Wilson. “It’s a privilege and an honor. It just shows how much hard work the team and coaches put into it. It takes a lot mentally just to get there.”
In 1983, Vidalia advanced to the quarterfinals where they lost to Zwolle. David Delaney was head coach and Keith Woodside and Michael Bell were first-team all-district.
Vidalia won state in 1979 under the late Ken Simmons.
Port Barre’s basketball team consisted of three starters who were mainstays on the Red Devils’ state championship football team, two of which signed football scholarship.
“Their football team had just won State against Iota,” Sanders said.”They were talking about doing it again in basketball. Our football team went 10-0 in the regular season that year. We were wanting it just as much. My football players told me before our year started that I would have to wait a while on them. And they were right.”
Vidalia’s football team went 11-1 in 2002, falling to Riverside in the Regionals.
The Vikings trailed 11-10 when Tony Hawkins hit a 3-pointer and field goal. Baskets by David Wilson, Hawkins, Jessie Lyles and Wilson pushed Vidalia to a 23-11 advantage.
Port Barre scored the first nine points of the second period to pull to within 25-23 before Ajay Warner connected with Vidalia’s first basket of the second period.
“Ajay hit some big shots,” Sanders said. “We nicknamed him, ‘Rifleman.’”
Vidalia led 34-30 at halftime.
Five straight points by Warner put Vidalia up 49-46 in the third period.
Port Barre’s Mathew Davis hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 49-49 going into the final period.
With the game tied at 54-54, Warner hit a 3-pointer.
McNulty and Wilson sank baskets to put Vidalia up 61-56.
Vidalia pushed its lead to 71-62 on free throws by Hawkins.
The 2002-03 bask
