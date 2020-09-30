Seriously?
You want me to predict what’s going to happen with our football teams this year?
Maybe I should opt out.
Or just say I tested positive and my crystal ball is in quarantine.
Let’s face it., the schedule is not going to be the only thing lean this year.
It’s a rebuilding year for most of the parish and beyond.
The one exception is at Ferriday High, where the Class 2A state champions are eager and more than capable of defending their title.
And, sure, you don’t lose the likes of Kobe Dillon, Byron Milligan, Roosevelt Davis, Keandrick Carter, Justin Burns, Tevyn Byrd, Damion Milligan and Sebastian Turner and not feel the effects.
But transfer quarterback Akelais “Peanut” Bloodsaw and the return of running back Da’minya Milligan join a very, very good returning cast.
Ferriday is actually fielding a bigger team this year.
And those big mountain men will not have to hold their blocks long for the likes of Milligan and Chavo Thomas Jr.
The teams Ferriday beat last year on their way to a state title are supposedly going to be much better this year.
The Trojans come into the season with a target on their back.
These players have been chomping at the bit eager to get back on the football field. They are like that charging bull in the pen who is having to wait just a bit longer before the gate swings open.
Open the gate.
There’s no stopping Ferriday again in 2020.
The Trojans go 13-0 and capture their second straight state championships.
Be mindful that I didn’t expect Ferriday to get past the quarterfinals last year.
And it would have been easy to pick the Trojans to go 12-1. The competition is going to be stiff. And you don’t lose players the caliber Ferriday lost and not feel the effects.
But the cupboard is far from bare, and the returning players know what it takes to win.
Vidalia High head coach Michael Norris has been anything but quarantined since being named head football coach.
Norris is either busy cutting the practice field, recruiting assistant coaches, and organizing a team with a number of new faces.
The Vikings have actually looked a lot crisper this summer than I expected.
The future looks very bright at Vidalia High.
The present has a chance to look really decent.
Vidalia finishes 5-4, losing out in the first round of the playoffs.
Delta Charter has the toughest task, playing in a district with two defending state champions.
Ouachita Christian dismantled Catholic-Point Coupee 67-22 to win the Division IV state championship, while Oak Grove routed White Castle 55-12 in Class A.
A young offensive line is going to have to step up in a hurry for the Storm to be competitive in 2020.
The Storm will be underdogs in all but one game.
But the grit, determination and fight these young men have shown the past several seasons will lead to one upset win.
The Storm goes 2-7, falling in the first round of the playoffs.
Block High School has a new offense with a number of skilled players.
The Bears go 3-7, falling in the second round of the playoffs.
Sicily Island finishes at 2-7 facing one of the toughest schedules in Class 1A.
The truth is we’re all winners if all those games are played this year.
One thing about it — when someone in the future talks about overcoming adversity, the 2020 football teams in Louisiana can shake their heads and laugh.
No past teams have faced more.
Cathedral High will start out 5-1. OK, I didn’t need a crystal ball for that one. The Mid-South Association of Independent Schools started basically on time, really showing up the MHSAA and LHSAA. Or so I thought until a couple of instances this week.
The Green Wave can run the table the rest of the way and finish 9-1. Beating Brookhaven twice in one year is a tall task to ask. But a two-loss season is quite a jump for a program on its way back to the top.
Adams County Christian School has had to move some folks around because of the dreaded injury bug, but the Rebels have still been able to get out to a 4-2 start. The Rebels finished the regular season 7-3 and advance to the second round of the playoffs.
Tensas Academy finishes 6-3 on the regular season, also finishing its season in the second round.
Good luck to all the Miss-Lou teams.
