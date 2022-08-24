How can you predict what’s going to happen when you don’t even know what’s going to happen.
Confused?
Welcome to the world of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
The changes we do know about is Delta Charter moving from Class 2-1A to District 4-1A.
Can I get an alleluia?
You go from playing Ouachita Christian, Oak Grove (which moved up to 2A), St. Frederick (keep your eyes on this program over the next couple of years) and Cedar Creek to playing Delhi Charter, Delhi, Sicily Island, Tensas and Block.
Nothing at all against those schools, which are capable of beating Delta Charter, but those schools are no where close to the schools mentioned above.
Meanwhile, Ferriday and Vidalia’s District 2-2A just got a lot tougher with the addition of Oak Grove.
As if it wasn’t tough enough.
Now comes the uncertainty part.
As of July, all three of our parish schools were scheduled to compete in the Select Division in the LHSAA postseason.
Don’t ask me, I just pump the gas.
Anyway, now there’s some questions about if that will happen this year.
Seriously, Eddie Bonine, you called the association a dumpster fire when you came on board? It’s a skyscraper inferno now.
So right now we’ll go with the regular season predicting how our teams will do this season.
Mind you, there is no special formula used for these predictions. My crystal ball has COVID.
Yeah, I’m stalling making my picks.
So it’s on with the countdown.
Spoiler alert, I’m going to be busy come playoff time - no matter where those playoffs lead our schools.
Starting with Delta Charter, the Storm return a number of starters, including signal-caller Juvari Singleton, who should take less hits with an offensive line that returns four starters.
Singleton will be the first to tell you he missed some passes that were touchdown makers, but Storm head coach Blake Wheeler and offensive coordinator Stephen Collins have spent a lot of time on the passing game this summer.
Delta Charter ends the season with five straight district wins to capture its first district title.
A contest at Glenbrook may be the only other loss, but I’m gonna be conservative here and say the Storm finish 8-2.
I’m going to say the Storm get that actual win in its first playoff game (Delta Charter received a bye last year). Depending on if in Select on Non-Select, the Storm has the potential to reach the quarterfinals.
Right now I’ll say Delta Charter finishes 9-3, it’s first-ever nine-win season. Sorry, Coach Wheeler.
Moving down the road to Vidalia High, the River Raid is set to unveil a potent offense on opposing teams.
If Vidalia can get better-than-average offensive line play, this team should be able to put up some points.
Viking quarterback Sema’J Hayes is a seasoned athlete who has been groomed for this moment.
Then again, there’s that district.
Vidalia starts off the year 3-1 before getting into district play.
Mangham returns a team that should be considered one of the best in 2A.
Dragon head coach Scott Wilcher uses the word fun quite a bit when talking about his squad.
The addition of Bo Meeks at offensive coordinator makes them even more dangerous.
Vidalia has to deal with Oak Grove and General Trass.
The Vikings go 3-3 in district to finish 6-4.
Again, we get into the Select or Non-select post-season.
Non-select I have Vidalia reaching the quarterfinals.
Select, I have the Vikings going down in the second round.
At Ferriday High, Cleothis Cummings has used the theme, “Brick by Brick.”
Three years after winning State, the Trojans are in rebuilding mode. The guys can compete with anyone in district. I was a bit surprised about not seeing the mammoth linemen I’m used to seeing at Ferriday.
Cummings is starting 12 sophomore and freshmen, with some starting on both sides of the football.
The Trojans may surprise me this year, but I’m really expecting a return to glory at Ferriday High for the next couple of years.
I’ve got the Trojans going 2-1 before district and 2-4 in district to finish 4-6.
Again, we’re looking at which post-season the Trojans land in.
Non-select and I believe this Trojan team can surprise its first-round playoff opponent before being eliminated.
If they are Select, they will draw a tough first-round opponent and go down fighting.
Block High, Sicily Island High, Tensas High and Tensas Academy will be hard-pressed to make the playoffs.
Across the river, Cathedral High has Noah Russ back calling the signals behind center.
The Green Wave has a number of players with at least a couple of years experience at their positions.
The Green Wave finish the regular season at 5-5.
Cathedral had a tough draw at Bayou in the first round last year.
I believe the Green Wave just get into the playoffs, and pull the first round surprise before ending their season in the second round.
Adams County Christian School will go as far as Coleman Carter can take them. Carter is probably the best quarterback in the area, and will put up some big numbers.
The problem is the Rebels lost some big root hogs up front.
The Rebels could be playing for another state championship. Or they could be starting basketball right after Thanksgiving. I’m going to put them right in the middle of that, losing out in the semifinals.
At least we know where they be playing in the post-season.
The MAISA has its problems, but they are no dumpster fire.
That dumpster fire at the LHSAA has turned into a 5 alarm fire.
