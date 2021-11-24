Six.
Count ‘em up again. This is by far the most teams practicing during turkey week since I’ve been covering this area, as six parish schools still have their state championship hopes alive and well.
District 2-5A has three teams from Northeast Louisiana in the quarterfinals (two from Ouachita Parish), Neville and Sterlington have earned home quarterfinal matchups and District 2-1A has two teams making semifinal appearances in Division IV Friday night.
That sets up one of the biggest weeks of football this parish has seen in a very long time… One might say it’s the biggest since Ouachita Christian, Neville and West Monroe went back-to-back-to-back with state championships in the Superdome in 2011.
So without further ado, grab a fork and let’s dig in.
Class 5A Quarterfinals: No. 9 West Monroe at No. 1 Zachary
I always think of two things when I see a potential West Monroe/Zachary matchup. The first is one of the greatest atmospheres I’ve seen in Northeast Louisiana. If you’ve been to “The Don,” you understand just how difficult it is to fill Rebel Stadium with the seats made available by those fantastic renovations. Back in 2017, that stadium was darn near full. And loud.
In one of the best games in the state that season, Zachary fended off a last-minute two-point conversion to beat the Rebels, 29-27, in the Class 5A semifinals.
One year later those two crossed paths again, but this time it was in the Superdome.
And again I’ll say it. That 2018 West Monroe team was special — the Rebs averaged 41.2 points per game and gave up 12.8 points per contest — but an 80-yard touchdown on a receiver screen by LSU’s Chris Hilton in the closing minutes kept that team from hoisting a state title. West Monroe fans still feel slighted by a no call on a pretty clear block in the back on that play, but regardless, the Broncos emerged as state champs with a 27-24 victory.
So here we are again. The table is set for more drama. This West Monroe team has never been harder to read, and Zachary’s offense is humming with a legit 4-star quarterback at the helm. Eli Holstein finished the regular season 15th in the state with 1,954 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with no interceptions.
Zachary put it on West Monroe in a scrimmage before this season, and I heard from many of you who attended that were simultaneously blown away by the Broncos athleticism and fearful of what was to come for the Rebels this year.
I would imagine Zachary is the last team many of you wanted to see, especially this early into the playoffs, but one quick reminder before Friday night — Jerry Arledge has been devising successful defensive game plans for decades at West Monroe. If anyone can figure out a way to slow down Holstein, my money is on West Monroe’s head coach.
Class 5A Quarterfinals: No. 11 Ouachita vs. No. 3 Ponchatoula
Sure, Zachary was the proverbial favorite heading into the season to win Class 5A. And you always have teams like Acadiana you have to be mindful of. We all know that. But one name that was commonly tossed around during the preseason was Ponchatoula, and boy, have they lived up to the hype…
For starters Ponchatoula hasn’t lost a game this year. The (10-0) Green Wave are allowing 6.4 points per contest this season while averaging 42.6 points per game. In other words, they’ve obliterated teams all season long.
And that has continued in the playoffs when the Green Wave won their first two playoff matchups against Lafayette and John Ehret by a combined score of 95-13.
Ponchatoula’s best player arguably is Jacoby Matthews, who is a 5-star safety that LSU fans are hoping picks the Tigers over teams like Alabama, Texas, Florida and Texas A&M.
Ponchatoula’s success hasn’t surprised Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin, who has led the Lions to their first quarterfinal appearance since 2012.
As a member of Ruston’s coaching staff one year ago, Garvin was part of a Ruston playoff victory against Ponchatoula, but he knew the best had yet to come for Ponchatoula. Now Garvin has to, pardon the pun, end this wave of momentum for Ponchatoula.
Enough can’t be said about Ouachita reaching nine wins this season. That’s something I admittedly never thought would happen in Garvin’s first year, so kudos to that coaching staff and the players.
As well as this team responds to challenges, though, it’s going to take Ouachita’s best performance of the year to knock off an extremely talented Ponchatoula team Friday night. The Lions will be massive home underdogs, but we’ve seen Ouachita pull off the unthinkable before, right?
Class 4A Quarterfinals: No. 2 Neville vs. No. 7 Cecilia
If you’re looking to rank which parish teams move on with victories Friday night, Neville would garner the most confidence points.
That only speaks to how massive all of these matchups are. You could actually make the case that every other team in our backyard would be underdogs in a hypothetical money-line in Las Vegas, not that any of you should bet on high school football games. But Neville would and should be favored.
The money matchup for the Tigers belongs in the next two rounds against No. 3 Warren Easton and No. 1 Edna Karr, but that doesn’t mean any member of that Neville Tiger team can overlook Cecilia.
The Bulldogs’ lone two losses this year have come against 10-win clubs like St. Martinville and Notre Dame.
It’ll be far from a cakewalk, as Cecilia has won seven games in a row and have averaged 38 points per contest this season.
Add on top of that the fact Neville entered last week banged up with offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Henton Roberts playing through injuries, and you can see why we expect this one to be tight too.
The Tigers defense is still playing lights out, though. After going 23 straight quarters of holding opponents scoreless, the Tigers gave up just 15 points in a 19-15 win against the Bears on the road. Neville is favored on paper, but the folks attending this game in Bill Ruple Stadium should see a good one.
Class 3A Quarterfinals: No. 1 Sterlington vs. No. 8 Madison Prep
Lee Doty fires me up in interviews. I can’t imagine how fired up those players get in the locker room before a game.
By the end of our conversation Saturday I was ready to purchase a ticket for Sterlington vs. Madison Prep, even though I’m set to cover it for our newspaper.
It’s simply going to be worth the price of admission to see one of the most talented teams in the state face off against one of the nastiest, grittiest ball clubs around.
And make no mistake about it, that’s what this Sterlington team is. And it all starts at the top.
Doty embodies all things Sterlington.
Think about it this way. If I was stuck in a back alley somewhere, I’d feel good about my chances getting out of there if Doty had my back.
And in a nutshell, that’s Sterlington.
The Panthers have already lost this game on paper. And they’ll lose it again in warmups when 4-star athletes step on the field for the Chargers. But when the game is played between the lines, the Panthers will be in Madison Prep’s face for four physical quarters.
Many have speculated about this game for weeks. I’ve heard many of the same opinions, such as: “Sterlington will lose to Madison Prep because they give up too many big plays on defense. They can’t hang with those athletes.”
And I suppose it’s a fair assessment. I’m sure Madison Prep will break loose on some explosive plays against the Panthers, just like the Chargers do against everyone else.
But I also expect Sterlington to fire off of the ball and punch Madison Prep in the mouth. The Chargers didn’t like that back in 2016 when the Panthers upset them in the Class 2A State Championship Game. Let’s see how Madison Prep responds Friday night.
Division IV Semifinals: No. 1OCS vs. No. 4 Calvary Baptist
The rematch of last year’s state championship game goes down in our own backyard Friday night, so if you plan on attending, you better get there early.
The “Candy Man” Landry Lyddy sprinkled OCS defenders with starbursts and 464 yards in a 62-41 state championship victory a year ago. So you can imagine the motivation for OCS heading into this one.
The Eagles defense has really come on down the stretch too, as it’s allowed just 40 points in the previous eight contests. But we all know there isn’t an offense that has tested the Eagles quite like Calvary Baptist will Friday night.
The Cavaliers have scored 58 points or more in eight contests this season. Heck, Calvary Baptist has scored 70 or more points in four games.
Lyddy leads the state in passing yards this year, as the Louisiana Tech commit finished the regular season with 3,244 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Calvary Baptist has one loss to its credit and that was to Archbishop Rummel. The Cavaliers scored a season-low 14 points in that defeat, so there’s hope yet for OCS to stop this offense.
Will we see some form of another shootout Friday night?
More than likely, but don’t sleep on the Eagles defense making a game defining play Friday night. Ascension Catholic might have been down a few players going into last week’s quarterfinal contest, but OCS swarmed to the football and shut down Bryce Leonard and that passing attack.
That served as a nice tune-up for what the Eagles will see Friday night.
On the flip side, can Calvary Baptist slow down an OCS offense that’s averaged 44 points per game this season? Better yet, can they slow down Tristan Wiley, who recorded 13 catches for 218 yards and two scores against the Cavaliers one year ago?
Division IV Semifinals: No. 14 St. Frederick at No. 2 Southern Lab
Speaking of Wiley, I had a chance to visit with him Friday night after OCS’ 42-0 victory against Ascension Catholic, and Wiley told me he had his own personal checklist. He wanted to avenge losses in his career to Oak Grove, Calvary Baptist and Southern Lab.
If St. Frederick has anything to say about it, Wiley and the Eagles won’t get another shot at Southern Lab.
And at this point, would we be all that surprised if the “Road Warriors” played spoiler again?
St. Frederick’s record on the road improved to 5-0 after last Friday night’s 31-7 victory against No. 6 Vermilio Catholic, and that was a ceiling-shattering win.
The perception of St. Frederick football going into this season was that of a team that’s simply a tough out. Pardon my candor, but it’s true. St. Frederick has garnered respect around the state for being a very good, gritty ball club. But the Warriors are far from a popular pick to be practicing during Thanksgiving.
Well, that should all change after last week’s victory, as the state retunes its thoughts and feelings about a St. Frederick program that’s on the rise.
But why let the story end there? Southern Lab is the No. 2 seed for good reason as this is always an immensely talented club.
And you’ve seen that talent flourish in the playoffs after outscoring Hanson Memorial and Country Day by a combined score of 95-6.
St. Frederick’s defense is good enough to compete with anyone, as the (9-2) Warriors have given up a combined 94 points this season through 11 games.
Now that the offense has found something with running back Michael Thompson, who has rushed for 660 yards and seven touchdowns in the last three games, St. Frederick has evolved into something far more than a “tough out.”
