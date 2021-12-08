Football has been kind to the 318 in 2021.
Six schools with that area code will vie for state championships in the Caesars Superdome this weekend, and two of them hail from Ouachita Parish.
No. 1 Ouachita Christian defeated defending champs Calvary Baptist in overtime after running through Ascension Catholic, while No. 1 Sterlington dominated No. 5 Church Point following a thrilling overtime victory against defending champs Madison Prep. Now we await the destiny of each school’s memorable undefeated 2021 seasons. But we don’t have to wait long…
2021 Division IV State Championship: No. 1 OCS vs. No. 2 Southern Lab (noon Friday)
Whew, can we take a breather for a second and truly appreciate how great this season has been?
After a season of cancellations (some even came the day before games were scheduled to take place), it’s been a blessing to not only witness an uninterrupted football season but also be entertained by some of the greatest games this area has seen in years.
That had me thinking. Last year when the sports world came to a screeching halt, we had to get creative with
The Ouachita Citizen, so I decided to rank the best games I had seen in the area since 2015. You know which game made the list?
Of course you do. Southern Lab’s Hail Mary victory back in 2018 over OCS was featured, and I got a text from OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh after I recalled that game in vivid detail.
The text was something like, “Well, I saw you wrote about that 2018 game so I had to go for a run.” It was amazing to me that even after winning a state title the following year, that loss still stung as much as it did for Fitzhugh. In a recent interview I had with Fitzhugh, he still called it the toughest loss he had.
Just goes to show you coaches never forget the hard-fought losses, which is why I can’t wait to see OCS play Southern Lab again this weekend.
OCS’ seniors were freshmen during that heartbreaking loss; so imagine getting to cap your high school career by avenging the worst loss during your four-year playing career.
One more quick side note — OCS junior quarterback Landon Graves enters this game with a 15-0 record as the team’s starting quarterback. Not too shabby.
If you want to learn more about the players and matchups involved in this game, I recommend checking out our in-depth preview in The Ouachita Citizen. But as for storylines and drama, it don’t get a whole lot better than this.
2021 Class 3A State Championship: No. 1 Sterlington vs. No. 7 Union (3:30 p.m. Saturday)
Are you kidding me this matchup?
We were so busy hoping for matchups like Zachary vs. West Monroe at Rebel Stadium, a potential West Monroe vs. Ruston semifinal matchup, Sterlington vs. Madison Prep and others that most of us never put much thought into Sterlington vs. Union in the finals.
The more I think about it the more I believe that’s due to several reasons.
For starters, anyone watching Sterlington’s journey would not dare look past a potential Madison Prep matchup following the bracket’s release.
You just couldn’t, and the fact the Panthers were down two scores in the second half and rallied to beat the Chargers in overtime tells you exactly why.
As for Union, yeah, quarterback Cole Dison returned after missing some time, but could the Farmers piece it all together after an inconsistent season?
The answer was an emphatic yes, as Dison threw for 89 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-6 victory against No. 2 Abbeville before star running back Trey Holly rushed for 289 yards and scored six total touchdowns in a 45-26 victory against No. 3 St. Martinville last week.
The last time these two played in the regular season, Sterlington jumped out to a 28-0 lead thanks to the help of a botched onside kick that opened the game.
Sterlington took advantage of the short field and scored its first touchdown just 58 seconds into the contest.
Bryce Lark scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 48-yard run. Lark actually led the team in rushing with 113 yards on 12 carries.
Just like the back half of the 2021 season, Union pieced things together in the second half.
The Farmers put up more of a fight in the final two quarters after going down 21-0 at halftime, but the Panthers made a statement with their 28-12 victory back in early October.
Holly, who is on pace to break the all-time state rushing record next season, was “limited” to just 197 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.
This game has blossomed into a grudge match between two of the best clubs in Class 3A over the last five years. Usually these two are vying for a district title (Union claimed it in 2020 and Sterlington regained it in 2021), but this time the Panthers and the Farmers meet in the Superdome for all the marbles.
What could be better?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.