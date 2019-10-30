Maybe Delta Charter should have played its game on Friday as scheduled instead of Thursday as St. Frederick of Monroe requested.
The Storm fell to St. Frederick 41-7 on a dry field and perfect conditions.
Playing Friday night certainly worked out well for Ferriday High and Vidalia High.
Well, on the field anyway.
Then again, I don't know how much different it would have been for the Storm Thursday or Friday. St. Frederick is that good. Especially their defense.
Delta Charter's only chance was spreading its offense out, which would have been a nightmare on a muddy field.
Warrior senior Pat Johnson returned a punt for a touchdown and also returned a fumble for a score.
Delta Charter coaches need to send Johnson a graduation gift. He has been a thorn in Delta Charter’s side for three years.
Storm coaches may send him a graduation present next May.
Delta Charter finishes its regular season with home games against Cedar Creek and Ouachita Christian.
The Storm is sitting at 19 in the Class 1A power rankings. This year the top 24 teams advance to the playoffs after nearly everyone advanced the past few years.
Cedar Creek is No. 9 in Division 4 power rankings for select teams.
Ouachita Christian is No. 5.
The Storm will pick up points just playing those two. Winning one of those games would certainly cement a good spot in the playoffs.
As for Friday night's mudfest in Concordia Parish -- at least it wasn't cold.
Sentinel photographer Wes Faulk put in best when he said, "Well, there's something you don't see often -- Homecoming court wearing dresses and mud boots."
It was so bad Friday night that the only people in the stands for visiting Madison Parish were the Jaguar cheerleaders.
Kudos to the Viking fans who sat through the steady rain. And smart move setting up the tents in the stands. On the field, the Vikings slipped and sloshed their way to a much-needed 36-0 win over Madison.
The Vikings put the pedal to the metal on a muddy field and never let up.
Vidalia is now sitting at No. 36. Games remaining are at home against Mangham Friday and at Delhi Charter on Nov. 8.
Winning one of those games will have Vidalia close to getting into the postseason for the third straight year. It was good to see these young men enjoy a lot of success.
And even better to see them enjoy Homecoming with an impressive win.
Mangham may want to re-think scheduling Ferriday for Homecoming in the future.
The Trojans's "Flash and Dash" duo of Kobe Dillon and Byron Milligan combined for 403 yards in Ferriday's 58-6 rout of the Dragons.
Byron Milligan had 276 yards on 10 carries. Yes, folks, that’s 27 yards a carry. Ferriday coaches were smart enough to move Milligan from receiver to running back this game.
One thing that has not been mentioned is the much-improved play of Ferriday's offensive line this season.
They are a big part of why the Trojans are sitting at No. 1 and if they take care of business against Delhi Charter and Richwood at home the next two weeks should enter the postseason as the No. 1 team in Class 2A.
The Trojan offensive line consists of Roosevelt Davis, Vincent Hollins, Vontriece Hawkins, Keandrick Carter, Dontavious Henderson and Anthony Searles.
Two straight semifinal appearances is very impressive. That won't be enough for this year's hungry Trojan team.
If this team stays focused, neither rain, sleet, snow or mud can slow them down. Or the other team's Homecoming.
