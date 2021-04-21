It’s been more than a week since Monterey’s baseball team has been on the field because of rain, but Monterey head coach Eric Richard said the time may have been beneficial.
“It feels like forever since we’ve played,” Richard said. “It’s almost like starting over. But it gave assume time to rest some arms and re-group. We got to catch our breath and now we’re ready to get back after it, see what kind of draw we get in the playoffs and go from there.”
Monterey, 8-10, is currently ranked No. 20 in the Class B power rankings.
The Wolves played at Grace Christian in Alexandria Tuesday. Those results are in the A section.
The Wolves host Grace Christian Thursday.
The playoff seedings come out Sunday.
