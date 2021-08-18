You know how you always start off a quiz with an easy question, and then follow up with harder questions. (I don’t think my teachers got that memo). And are there any more horrifying two words than pop quiz?
Anyway, CBS Sports and 247Sports banded together earlier in the offseason to put together their annual coaching rankings. Sure, I’ll play.
The coach at the top is a no-brainer. (I got called that once after a pop quiz).
Just pencil in Nick Sabin until that sucker retires when he’s 99.
But the rest of the pack gets very tricky.
Jimbo Fisher’s sudden rise, the expected pay-off for Kirby Smart’s excellent recruiting classes the past couple of years, and the fall of Ed Orgeron last year make ranking the remaining coaches quite a task.
Saban has seven national titles, six at Alabama and one at LSU which seems like 99 years ago.
The houndstooth hats are becoming more and more obsolete at Alabama. Saban really needs to come up with some kind of quirk hat to permanently do away with Bear. Forget it, just put a water bucket over his head. And say goodbye to whoever empties that water bucket on Saban.
So at No. 2 is it Fisher or Smart?
Will Jimbo become the first former Saban assistant to walk gleefully across the field to shake Saban’s hands?
CBS must think so — they have the Alabama at Texas A&M football game on October 9 scheduled for prime time.
Fisher had the Aggies in the debate for one of the final College Playoff spots.
A win over Saban, and a spot in the final four could cement Fisher in second place.
For the record, that’s where CBS and 247 Sports have him.
And Smart follows, entering this season with more hype than he has seen in his coaching profession.
At. No 4, I have Dan Mullen of Florida, which is also where CBS and 247 Sports rank him.
Mullen has done a great job of pulling Florida up from the Jim McElwain disaster.
Mullen was a tossed shoe away from breaking through last year.
Which brings us to No. 5.
Will there be a game more fun to build up this year than LSU versus Florida?
Not that this game has ever lacked for bad feelings.
Ed Orgeron can put himself back into the top three with a 10-win season this year.
And that’s a strong possibility.
Florida and Alabama are certainly the two biggest obstacles.
There’s no doubt that the 2020 season was a massive disappointment for Orgeron following what was certainly one of the top college football season of all time.
Following a preseason of turbulence, LSU was a non-factor from the moment it took the field in the season-opener vs. Mississippi State. This is a tricky year for Orgeron.
What lessons were learned last year? Orgeron is not being graded on a slide.
Next up I have Mark Stoops at Kentucky.
The Wildcats have been to five straight bowl games, the last three of which have been wins, and posted a 10-win season and No. 11 finish in 2018. This isn’t at a traditional football power. It’s at Kentucky ... a “basketball school.”
Behind Stoops, I have the newcomer.
Auburn’s Bryan Harsin was 69-19 in seven seasons at Boise State.
You are no longer in Kansas, Harsin. But you do have the luxury of following Gux Malzahn, who had quite the love/hate relationship with Auburn fans.
Coaching in the SEC West does not offer a lot of job security, however.
I have always been a big Sam Pittman fan.
The Arkansas coach loves hard-nosed football, and that’s when the Hogs have been at their best in the past.
Pittman has the luxury of being able to recruit the top players in the state. The cream of the crop will be staying in-state the next few years.
Josh Heupel at Tennessee was a smash at SEC Media Days.
Heupel’s 28-8 record in three seasons at Central Florida should give Vol fans hope that things will finally turn around.
Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss comes in next.
I like Kiffin, even if he can be his own worst enemy.
Kiffin certainly knows offense. And has fans in Oxford excited about game day in Oxford again.
Some may even leave the Grove for the acual game.
And there’s always the entertaining quotes.
Speaking of which, right behind Kiffin is one of my all-time favorites in Mike Leach.
The pirate had an up-and-down season in Starkville in 2020, building huge hype with the opening win over LSU before losing seven of his next eight.
To judge Leach, you really have to wait until he gets the type of personnel in that has made him a winner over the years.
Shane Beamer of South Carolina has the family pedigree as the son of legendary ex-Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer.
That will get him just so far. But Beamer showed his charisma at SEC Media Days, and that could lead to some top recruiting classes over the next few years.
Rounding out the list are Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri and Clark Lea at Vanderbilt.
The Tigers went 5-5 and earned a bid in the Music City Bowl (which was canceled due to COVID-19).
Drinkwitz has only been a head coach in FBS football for two seasons. What a learning curve.
Lea’s success as a defensive coordinator at Notre Dame should give Commodore fans hope that they can play in bowl games on a somewhat annual basis.
And that would be a win-win situation at Vanderbilt.
