It’s actually funny when you look back at it.
Last year, during the pandemic, we had to keep it moving like business as usual in sports world without the most important thing: sports. One way we decided to do that was taking 10 weeks and doing a countdown of the best football games in the parish over the last five years. Now that the 2021 football season has concluded, you know what I can’t stop thinking about? How many of those classics would have made my Top 10? How much different would that list look had I done it this year rather than the last?
Spoiler alert — I believe there’s a good chance half of the best games this year would have made the list. That’s just a sampling of how good the contests were this season. And as a testament to that, I figured why not rank the Top 10 high school football games of the season to help showcase just how wild and dramatic this football season truly was.
10. Carroll vs. Wossman
The fact a last-minute score in a rivalry game kicks off the list tells you all you need to know about the games that took place in the parish in 2021.
A 40-yard touchdown pass from the C-Dogs put Carroll up, 20-18, with less than a minute to play.
Johnny Woods returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards to ultimately win the Baby Bayou Classic, 24-20.
9. West Monroe vs. Northshore
A female kicker booting a game-tying field goal against the Rebels as time expired is just of the many unusual scenarios that unfolded in this overtime playoff victory.
How about the fact Northshore nearly knocked off the Rebels in West Monroe as a No. 24 seed?
Quarterback Austin Jackson parted the red sea in the first overtime for a 10-yard score to lend Northshore a 30-23 lead after Belle Airey’s clutch 27-yard field goal to end regulation.
The Rebels, who trailed for a majority of this opening round contest, relied on defensive players, such as Jadais Richard and Chauncey Lee for game-changing scores.
Lee scored one of his three rushing touchdowns in the second overtime to give the Rebels a 37-30 victory. Earlier in the contest, Richard hauled in a 43-yard catch to set up the Rebels go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.
We always say it’s wildly entertaining when the Rebels backs are against the wall, but this one was a little too close for comfort for some West Monroe fans.
8. OCS at Cedar Creek
OCS’ closest game of the season was undoubtedly a contest that we will talk about a little later down the list, but Cedar Creek had the Eagles on the ropes in the final week of September.
Cedar Creek led the Eagles, 22-21, as the clock dwindled down. And believe it or not, OCS struggled to get off the field defensively in the fourth quarter.
“It sounds crazy, a 15-play, 35-yard drive, but it ate up so much time that we said, ‘Look, we’ve got to get a stop here,’” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “James David Miller had been nursing an ankle injury since the jamboree, so we held him out last week and we’ve only been playing him on offense this year. Our offensive line coach said, ‘Put him in, Coach.’”
Miller recorded three consecutive tackles to force the stop, but Cedar Creek pinned OCS inside its own 5-yard line with two minutes to go. Too much time for this explosive offense Landon Graves connected with Tristan Wiley on a 97-yard bomb for the go-ahead score. Miller followed the score up with a pick six to seal the 33-22 victory.
7. Ouachita vs. Ruston
This was the first true sign that Ouachita was going to be a lot better than we originally thought.
I remember visiting with coaching legend Joey Pender before the game, and he asked me, “What you think about this one?” I can vividly recall saying that I think it’ll be close early, but Ruston will wear Ouachita down in the fourth. What a bad call that was.
The clock was about to run out on Ruston in regulation. Trailing 42-35, a false start from the two-yard line pushed the Bearcats back to the Ouachita seven-yard line with 12 seconds remaining in the game. That’s when Jaden Osborne took the snap, rolled to his right and found Dawson Willis for the seven-yard strike before Brady Beason tied the game with the point after.
After two overtimes, Ouachita trailed 56-55 when Lions head coach Todd Garvin decided to roll the dice. The Lions lined up for a two-point conversion when Baugh called timeout. Following the timeout, the Lions ran onto the field and got into field goal formation. Jackson took the snap, rolled out and lofted a pass into the end zone, which fell incomplete.
Ruston got the win, but Ouachita put the rest of the district and the state on notice after that loss.
6. Neville vs. Ruston
I will never say a player singlehandedly won a football game. That’s just not how football works. But boy, if you were ever going to say that, this would be the game/performance.
The Ouachita Citizen’s Offensive Player of the Year A.J. Allen delivered a jaw-dropping 97-yard return, swift 70-yard touchdown run and clutch 62-yard touchdown reception to help the Tigers beat the Bearcats, 27-24, in the opening week of the season.
The 62-yard reception came in the closing two minutes when Neville trailed, 24-20, while facing a 4th-and-19 from Neville’s own 38-yard line.
I think Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill summed it up better than I ever could after the game.
“Good God, he’s electric isn’t he?”
5. Sterlington vs. Madison Prep
It was hyped up as the game of the year in Class 3A, and by some accounts it was.
How else would you describe Sterlington beating Madison Prep, 40-34, in overtime? The quarterfinal victory featured electrifying plays on the other sideline from stud quarterback Zeon Chriss, but without a doubt, Sterlington’s Cole Thompson made the play of game.
Thompson skied high in the air to record a one-handed pick with his team trailing 27-21. The turnover gave Sterlington possession, momentum and the soon-to-be lead. And it earned every single style point it could, according to his teammates.
That was easily one of the best catches I’ve ever seen and would be my pick for play of the year.
4. OCS vs. Calvary Baptist
After Sterlington defeated Madison Prep in the quarterfinals, I made the short drive to pick up my dad, Joey Martin, who covered the OCS/Calvary Baptist game for us. We could have had a strong debate on the ride home about which one of us got to cover the best game of the night. While Sterlington won an instant classic down the road, the Eagles were busy taking care of the defending state champions, 40-37, in yet another overtime contest.
Imagine that. Two nearly identical overtime scores less than 10 miles apart. And they were easily the two best games in the state on the night.
In the first overtime, as Steven Fitzhugh put it, Landon Graves was determined OCS wouldn’t play another down as he scored from 10 yards out to beat Calvary in the semifinals.
“I was reading the defensive end and he kind of crashed in,” Graves said. “I had to dodge a few defenders and luckily I got my way in.”
3. Neville vs. St. Thomas More
I know what some of you are thinking. “How could you put a loss by one of our local teams this high?”
I guess you had to be there. The aforementioned A.J. Allen put on yet another show with 360 rushing yards in the 35-28 loss. And while I won’t soon forget turning to my peers on the sideline during some of those runs and asking, “Did you see that cut?” I also mark this night down as the game Walker Howard made a true believer out of me.
Howard was competitive and intense but also cool under fire, as he constantly matched Neville’s scores before ultimately throwing the game-winning touchdown. The LSU signee led a 78-yard drive down the field that featured a fourth-and-13 conversion near midfield and culminated in a nine-yard touchdown pass to Cougar tight end Barron Sawyer with nine seconds remaining.
Just like Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh could do nothing but shake his head at Allen’s performance in the season opener, Tannehill was forced to do the same against one of the best players in the nation.
2. Union vs. Sterlington
This rematch for the state championship lived up to the hype in every single way.
So much so that I’ve written about this game enough times that I won’t dare try and give you another in-depth breakdown. But the magnitude of this game can’t be overstated.
Last year I felt like media members down south didn’t get to see the true Trey Holly in a blowout loss in the Class 3A State Championship Game. Fortunately, everyone got to see just how special Holly is in the 2021 Class 3A State Championship Game. Holly solidified himself as one of Louisiana’s best to ever do it, but Sterlington grinded out the hard-fought win.
J’Keldrick Miller scored the last-minute touchdown and Jacob Green nailed multiple field goals of 40 yards or beyond, as the Panthers claimed their second state championship.
1. Ouachita vs. W. Monroe
This had everything. History. Drama. Bad blood. Double overtime.
Need I say more? This has to go down as one of the greatest games ever played in the parish for all of those reasons.
The storyline was perfect. Garvin was an outcast of sorts but worked his way into a head-coaching gig for his alma mater. For that guy to then beat his former team, where he felt like he was unfairly demoted after a decade of service, is the most fascinating sports story this year.
Then it only gets better when you add the fact that West Monroe hasn’t beaten Ouachita in 27 years.
And the game certainly had the drama…
When Carldell Sirmons scored the game-winning two-point conversion to give Ouachita the 35-34 victory, fans flooded the field to celebrate the historic achievement.
Watching grown men cry and fans bear hug Garvin, those are the memories that will last a lifetime for yours truly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.