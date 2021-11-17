How about that? The first week of the LHSAA playoffs delivered the goods in the form of surprising tight ballgames (how’s that heart rate, Rebel fans?), local upsets and, for the most part, stellar results for our area.
Seven of the nine playoff teams from the parish advanced with victories, and even in a loss, No. 27 Carroll gave perennial power Lutcher all it could handle in a 31-27 ballgame. Will the clubs in our backyard be as fortunate this weekend? Let’s take a look at what is potentially the best matchups in our area for the second round.
1. No. 14 St. Frederick at No. 6 Vermilion Catholic
I could hear the frustration in Andy Robinson’s voice over the weekend when he explained why his Warriors would have to travel in the second round after knocking off the No. 3 seed on the road. In short, the handbook stated something different from the playoff bulletin, and despite last year presenting an example of a higher seed traveling in the second round to play a lower seed, the LHSAA decided to go by the handbook’s rule that states all higher select seeds host throughout the playoffs. Tough break, St. Frederick.
Robinson took the high road and refused to make a big deal about his team’s sudden travel plans down south. But you know that has to eat him, knowing Vermilion Catholic has been a thorn in his side at St. Frederick. Vermilion Catholic has eliminated the Warriors from the playoffs in two of the past three seasons.
The Eagles defeated the Warriors, 24-14, last season before ultimately losing to OCS, 36-34, in overtime.
And make no mistake about it — that makes what was already going to be a tough contest even tougher.
Having said that… St. Frederick is 4-0 on the road this season, so perhaps this team does thrive as “Road Warriors.”
2. No. 9 West Monroe at No. 8 Chalmette
The Rebels might have to follow the lead of the show “Ted Lasso” and hire a team psychologist for a little group therapy meeting this week. Jokes aside, this is without a doubt the most unpredictable West Monroe bunch I’ve seen in a while.
One week they look like true state championship contenders and the next they have issues holding onto the football. Hey, that’s what makes this so fun, right?
The coaches might disagree with that last part, but for the most part this season, the Rebels have matched the play of their opponents. After rallying from an early deficit to win a double overtime thriller in round one, West Monroe could use a much better start on the road against a higher seed this Friday.
In Chalmette, the Rebels take on a team that hasn’t lost since a 27-10 defeat against Holy Cross on Sept. 17. The jury is still out on just how good Chalmette is considering the teams the Owls have beaten in the regular season hold a combined 21-30 record. But if we learned anything last week, it’s that you can’t take a West Monroe victory for granted.
3. No. 2 Neville at No. 18 Carencro
Admittedly, this one might be too high. But it’s just hard to resist the storyline.
Neville played about as poorly as one could play in the semifinals against Carencro last year, and we could very well see that 49-7 score flipped in the second round this year. But I want fans to understand that while the Bears are far from what they were a year ago in their state championship run, Carencro is still a dangerous team, especially in the Cro Dome.
Carencro suffered one-possession losses to St. Thomas More, Ruston and Lafayette this season and are coming off of a 71-20 victory against No. 15 Belaire.
Will Neville avoid another pitfall at Carencro?
4. No. 18 Wossman vs. No. 2 Abbeville
I felt like Wossman had a shot to take down Erath after noticing most of Etath’s victories came by single digits. And the Wildcats pulled off a five-point win to piece together a really nice season. The question now is if Wossman can really pull off another upset here.
Abbeville earned its No. 2 seed by beating teams like Erath, Vermilion Catholic, St. Mary’s and Opelousas by double digits.
The Wildcats have found something in Tristen Wooten at quarterback, so we’ll see if Wossman’s skill players on the outside can give Abbeville fits in Monroe.
5. No. 1 OCS vs. No. 9 Ascension Catholic
There’s likely one common feeling amongst Ouachita Christian opponents heading into showdowns against the Eagles. That common feeling is dread.
OCS has outscored its last seven opponents, 331-40. That’s right. The Eagles have averaged 47.3 points per contest while giving up 5.7 in those seven games. In other words, you don’t want to see OCS right now. But Ascension Catholic does provide an interesting test for the Eagles because it is a true spread team. The Eagles haven’t faced many pass-happy attacks this season. Could this provide some turbulence Friday night?
HM No. 11 Ouachita at No. 27 Denham Springs
This matchup presents two teams that had surprising first-round results. Ouachita beating Sulphur wasn’t a surprise at all, but the Lions’ 40-0 halftime advantage certainly turned heads across the state. As for Denham Springs, who saw a 42-14 victory against Central coming after the Wildcats beat the Yellowjackets, 34-7, earlier in the year?
HM No. 1 Sterlington at No. 17 Westlake
The Panthers are rolling right now, and I don’t foresee Westlake being the squad that gives Sterlington fits, though quarterback Jamall Guillory is certainly capable of making plays with his feet against the Panthers. Still, Sterlington is too stout on both sides of the ball. Sterlington’s playoff run is set to get a lot more interesting in the coming weeks.
