Ray J. Ransom signed a basketball scholarship with Spring Hill College in Mobile, Al.
“Back in January I was trying to find my way so I reached out to some coaches,” Ransom said. “I was not getting any looks. I found a recruiting app that I put some of my highlights on and I was sending out texts. The coach from Spring Hill got back to me and said he had a spot for me.
Ransom averaged 23.1 points, three assists and three steals a game from the point guard position.
Ransom scored 45 points in one contest and a 43-point game.
Ransom was named to the Class 2A All-Academic boys basketball team with a 3.8378 GPA.
“I think it also helped that helped out making good grades,” said Ransom, who plans on majoring in Biology.
Ransom is confident he can play this season at point guard for Spring Hill, even if the circumstances may be a bit different because of the coronavirus.
“There may not be many fans in the stands,” he said.
