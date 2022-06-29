The NFL has never had better overall quarterback play than it does today.
Every era dating back to the 1970s has consistently had four to five All-Time greats leading the charge, and some years you can go 10 deep with All-Pro caliber talent. But today’s NFL rolls deep, and that point was really driven home for me when I did research for a radio segment last week. (Yeah, you have to love sports radio during the summer time…)
I’ll give you my Top 10 NFL quarterbacks for the 2022 season followed by my reasoning.
1. Aaron Rodgers
He had to be No. 1 after back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers was No. 1 in EPA efficiency, which really emphasizes quarterback performance on third and fourth down.
2. Tom Brady
I hesitate to put him this high just because in the back of my mind I feel like sooner or later this guy has to look old one day. But we’re going off of what they looked like a year ago, and he was No. 1 in PFF’s grades and No. 4 in EPA. Brady had an MVP caliber season, and that was despite several injuries the Bucs sustained last season.
Plus we know the championship pedigree he brings.
3. Josh Allen
Allen was really coming into his own last postseason, where he looked like this unstoppable force. If you add up his statistics in the playoffs against the Patriots and Chiefs, Allen was 48-of-62 for 637 yards and 9 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards. Here’s another crazy postseason stat. He’s thrown 14 touchdowns to one interception in six career postseason games.
Allen is an MVP candidate, and a major reason why the Bills are favored to win it all.
4. Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes drops a bit in the rankings this year because he got off to such a bad start last year, and it really affected his numbers. Plus he was erratic in the second half against the Bengals in the playoffs last season. His accuracy was all over the place in the second half after he torched the Bengals secondary in the first. That was just the kind of season Mahomes had.
Look, when Mahomes is on, he’s the best in the league and there’s no stopping him. But he had to get docked for his inconsistency. Mahomes had 13 interceptions last year, which was tied for 19th in the league.
Without Tyreek Hill, does his performance dip? Perhaps I should have him lower than this next guy…
5. Joe Burrow
Unlike most of these other guys we talked about Joe Burrow’s offense did nothing but improve. The Bengals return Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon along with adding three key pieces to last year’s terrible offensive line. You would think he has an even bigger year this season.
I don’t have to go through what Burrow did last year because the numbers reflected it, and most of you watched it. You know how great he was. He ranked first in the PFF in offensive grade and had the highest pass percentage from a clean pocket. I think that pocket stays clean even more in 2022.
6. Matthew Stafford
Stafford now has no more questions to answer. He always had the talent, and now he has the postseason success.
He is coming off of a Super Bowl performance where he made one of the all-time great passes in Super Bowl history with that no-look to Cooper Kupp, and he finished the season with 4,886 yards (third highest in league), and 41 touchdowns (second highest). He ultimately misses my top five because he had far too many turnovers with 17 interceptions (tied for 30th).
7. Justin Herbert
I think we’re all buying Justin Herbert stock right now. Even when the Chargers didn’t look all that great against the Raiders, Herbert made some remarkable plays. But he threw it 64 times and you just can’t put a young quarterback in that position. He has one of the strongest arms in the league, had the fourth highest PFF grade and had the fifth highest EPA grade. He’s also bulked up this offseason with reports that he’s up to 245 pounds.
You can make the argument he’s too low on the list, but we need to see how he fares in the playoffs before we crown him as the next face of the league.
8. Russell Wilson
He’s getting older, and he’s coming off of a season where he threw for 3,113 yards and just 25 touchdowns. We just didn’t see those same explosive games from him, but the Seahawks were really bad last year and Russell dealt with a fractured finger.
With better parts surrounding him now, he could very well go right back into the top five. Will this be the Brady effect for the Broncos? I don’t know, but he should inject some life in what’s been a talented team that’s lack a quarterback over the years.
9. Dak Prescott
Prescott had a really strong year last season. He finished with Top 10 grades across the board. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares without Amari Cooper around, but I still think he’s the guy that makes this offense move.
10. Lamar Jackson
Jackson has to return from injury, but he’s a former MVP, and when healthy, is one of the most dynamic players in all of football. In a sense, I said all of that to get to this — former MVP Matt Ryan, Derek Carr (with Devante Adams this year) and Kyler Murray missed the cut as Top 10 quarterbacks in the league, and that’s just my opinion. Some have Prescott and Jackson missing in their top five, and you can make arguments for that.
And we haven’t even mentioned Deshaun Watson, who missed my list because he’s expected to miss some games this season. Watson without any baggage is a top five quarterback.
The NFL is a quarterback driven league, and well, it’s easy to see why.
