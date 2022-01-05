So where in the world are you at now, Roger Goodell?
Are you going to put your head in the sand after comments by Bart Scott of ESPN because it’s not the New Orleans Saints?
What Scott said on ESPN last month after Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals beat Scott’s former team, the Baltimore Ravens is inexcusable and deserves an investigation.
After Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards in the Week 16 win over the Baltimore Ravens, completing a season sweep that saw him beat an opponent twice so soundly in one season that it made NFL history.
Burrow made comments after the game after the Bengals were accused of running up the score in a 41-21 win.
“This is the NFL,” Burrow said. “This isn’t peewee, this isn’t high school. You play until the final whistle. I don’t care what the score is. We’ve been in spots where teams go out and do that to us. They did it to us last year. No sympathy from me.’”
Burrow, who had a career day against the Ravens, had a 52-yard pass late in the fourth quarter. That play allegedly upset some people on the Ravens’ sideline.
Following the Bengals’ statement win, Burrow revealed why his team remained aggressive until the final whistle. To make a long story short, he doesn’t believe teams at the pro level should ever take their foot off the gas.
Scott who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2012 and hasn’t played for the Ravens since 2008, is now an analyst for ESPN’s “Get Up” and just had a heated exchange with other entertainers while discussing Burrow.
Scott said the Ravens will be seeking revenge on Burrow. Interestingly, his take included words like “killers” and “red dots” and “headhunters” when talking about what the Baltimore defense will want to do to Burrow.
“The last thing you want to do is poke the bear…you won a lifetime a** kicking from the Baltimore Ravens…our rival is the Pittsburgh Steelers…it’s called red dot. Every former Raven understands what red dot means.”
OK, I think I understand it. It’s called bounty hunting. Something Goodell punished the Saints for with some of the most severe sanctions in the league’s 92-year history, and among the most severe punishments for in-game misconduct in North American professional sports history.
That’s crossing the line. The red dot itself should be enough to warrant an investigation. And who knows if there is money involved? That would take an investigation. And make sure you talk to former players who left the team with a big ol’ chip on their back.
Wait … what’s that? Crickets from the commissioner’s office.
Former New Orleans defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was suspended indefinitely, though this would be overturned the following year. Head coach Sean Payton was suspended for the entire 2012 season—the first time since Chuck Fairbanks in 1978 that a head coach had been suspended. General manager Mickey Loomis was suspended for the first eight games of the 2012 season. Assistant head coach Joe Vitt was suspended for the first six games of the 2012 season. The Saints organization was penalized with a $500,000 fine and forced to forfeit their second-round draft selections in 2012 and 2013. In May 2012, four current and former Saints players were suspended after being named as ringleaders in the scandal, with linebacker Jonathan Vilma also being suspended for the entire 2012 season.
However, former commissioner Paul Tagliabue overturned all sanctions against the players in December 2012 after finding that despite the players being “very much involved,” the coaches and the Saints organization were primarily responsible for the scandal.
So Scott uses words such as “killers, “red dots” and “headhunters” when talking about what the Baltimore defense will want to do to Burrow.
It’ something the whole team knows about.
Maybe we can call it “Bartgate.” Or maybe not do anything at all.
That’s what I thought.
