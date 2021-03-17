This is the 22n of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 1 is Vidalia’s 126-120 triple overtime win over perennial power Rayville in Rayville on February 17, 1995.
That win put Sanders into the playoffs for the first time.
“Half of our first six players fouled out,” Sanders said. “David Hueing was a workhorse. He was dead tired at the end of that game.”
Hueing poured in a career-high 48 points in a game where Vidalia was whistled for 44 fouls.
Three junior varsity players finished the game on the floor.
Vidalia led Rayville 19-17 at the end of the first quarter, but fell behind 37-33 at halftime.
The Vikings trailed 65-61 going into the final period, but tied the game at 91-91 at the end of regulation.
Both teams scored nine points in the first overtime and the second overtime ended with a 118-118 score.
The Vikings outscored Rayville 8-2 in the final overtime.
Despite fouling out, Prentis Jenkins scored 21 points, Ernest Taylor 16 and Josh Hoffpauir 11.
“Prentis and David were a heckuva combination,” Sanders said.
Derrick White added 11 points.
Rayville was led by Chris Hayes with 36 points.
Vidalia upset St. Thomas More in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Bossier in the Class 3A Regionals, 76-65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.