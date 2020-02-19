Vidalia High dropped a pair of games against Rayville in the final home game of the season Friday.
The Vikings fell to two-time defending Class 2A state champion Rayville 117-31.
Rayville led 70-18 at halftime.
“We came out for the second half and they asked if we wanted a running clock, and I said. ‘glad to,’” said Vidalia boys coach Robert Sanders. “We didn’t help ourselves. I told them before the game to limit their possessions, but we took quick shots and gave them more opportunities.”
RayJay Ransom led Vidalia with 12 points, while Curtis Washington added 10.
The Lady Vikings fell to Rayville 80-49.
Jamya Smith led Vidalia with 18 points.
The Lady Vikings play at Red River in Coushatta Thursday in a Class 2A first round playoff game.
