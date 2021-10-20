Rayville took advantage of Vidalia High mistakes to defeat the Vikings 26-16, dropping Vidalia to 1-6 on the season with two of those losses due to COVID forfeits.
“We just have to learn how to win,” said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris. “We get a touchdown and they hit a big pass play one play later to take the lead. And we had too many penalties which stopped a number of drives”
Raville improved to 5-2.
Hornet coach Joseph Purvis was dodging water after the game. Purvis’ wife, Kayla, is from Vidalia. He has interviewed for the Vidalia coaching job in the past.
“Anytime you win it feels good,” Purvis said.”It helps us achieve all the things we want to accomplish.”
Rayville also had added motivation for the fact it was playing the game for Damarius Murphy, who died from a gunshot wound on the Grambling State campus on October 13.
Murphy graduated last year, but has a brother and several cousins on the current team.
Murphy’s jersey was draped over a chair at the Vidalia game.
Rayville scored first for a 6-0 lead with 8:41 remaining in the second quarter.
Vidalia went up 8-6 with 3:52 remaining in the first half, but Rayville’s Avunt Brown was on the receiving end of a 59-yard pass from Kaleb Jackson to put the Hornets up 14-8 on Rayville’s next possession.
Vidalia scored on a Nickaloes Banks touchdown run with 30 seconds remaining in the first half to take a 16-14 advantage into halftime.
“I asked the guys to remember ‘D’, how he was always upbeat and never got down,” Purvis said. “I told them they have the opportunity he doesn’t have and to honor him in our play. I told them they could bow down or fight tooth and nail. It was up to them to do the things for us to be successful. We took advantage of some miscues on their part, and fortunately we didn’t have any.”
Vidalia plays at Delhi Charter Thursday. The game was moved up because of an official shortage.
The Gators, 2-5, are coming off a 52-0 win over Beekman.
“I am impressed with their offensive line,” Norris said. “We have to be focused and stay away from the mistakes we made Friday night. We have a chance to finish strong and its starts now.”
