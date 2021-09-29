After jumping out to a 22-0 lead, Ferriday High was outscored 52-28 as the Rayville Hornets pulled out a wild 52-50 win in Rayville in the District 2-2A opener for both teams.
“We usually come out slow and finished fast, but that was turned around this week,” said Ferriday head coach Stanley Smithy. “We still have to put an entire game together.”
Ferriday recovered the opening kickoff after it was not fielded, and Jaquarius Davis scored on a short run to put the Trojans up early.
A returned fumble for a touchdown by Chavo Thomas added to the lead.
Smith declined to blame conditioning on the outcome after Ferriday missed four weeks before the season because of COVID-19, and had a bye week on September 17.
“We had a complete game week practice last week,” Smith said. “We’re just making mistakes because of our inexperience.”
Ferriday dropped to 0-3, the first time a Trojan squad has started out 0-3 since 2003.
“Nobody on the staff or team was falling apart,” said Rayville head coach Joseph Purvis, who coached with Smith and Ferriday offensive coordinator Kenny Kitchen as assistant coaches at Franklin Parish High in Winnsboro. “We were a little in disbelief, but we kept telling the guys they are not better than us. This is 100 percent on us. We just have to correct some things. Offensively, we felt good about what we were doing. We did know we had to pick it up defensively.”
Rayville finished with 444 rushing yards, led by L.D. Wheeler with 279 yards on 30 carries with five touchdowns.
“We just kept feeding him the ball,” Purvis said.
Purvis is in his second year in his first head coaching job at Rayville.
He said Friday’s win over Ferriday ranks among the best wins he has had as a coach.
“It ranks pretty high,” Purvis said. “Stanley and Kenny ranked very high as far as my regards for them. I knew their guys would be well prepared and ready to play. I’m pretty excited about the win, but by Saturday night I was looking ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.