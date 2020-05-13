This is game No. 37 out of the top 40 games played by Concordia Parish teams. Games 40 and 39 are on page 2B.
It's a call that four years later still bothers former Ferriday High football coach Dwight Woods.
On October 21, 2016, Sterlington kicker Landon Green attempted a 20-yard field field goal with just over a minute remaining and his team trailing Ferriday High 30-28 in district game in Sterlington.
The kick was wide and Ferriday players began celebrating.
But a yellow flag gave Sterlington new life. The Trojans were penalized for leaping onto an opposing player, giving Sterlington a first down inside the Ferriday 2-yard line.
The Panthers then scored the winning touchdown, giving the Panthers a hard-earned 34-30 win.
"That's something that still sticks in my craw," Woods said. "Even though our player did that, it did not affect the kick, it was just wide. I've always said let the kids decide the game. And then to make it even worse, I had district coaches call me after the game and tell me Sterlington did the same thing but it was never called."
Ferriday finished that season going 9-4, falling to powerhouse Madison Prep 43-24 in the quarterfinals.
Sterlington defeated Madison Prep 28-27 for the Class 2A state championship.
"Sterlington ended up on the opposite side of Madison Prep because of that game,
"And I had the Madison Prep coach tell me his team was so beat up after playing us that they had a hard time recovering,” Woods said.
Former Sterlington head coach Jason Thompson said he was just trying to pull Ferriday offsides to get closer.
“Turns out, their linebacker tried to do the timing thing where you run and jump over the defensive line," Thompson said. "He ended up touching a player on the line and that gave us a first down.”
"It's a call you don't see much in football, especially high school," said Ferriday coach Dwight Woods. "It did not affect the play."
Sterlington led 7-0 after the first period, but the contest was tied at 14-14 at halftime.
The teams exchanged scores in the second half, with Ferriday leading 22-21 going into the final quarter.
Sterlington's Devante Douglas carried the ball 18 times for 139 yards. Teammate Tyler Muse rushed 113 yards on 30 carries, scoring three touchdowns.
Panther quarterback Carson Clowers scored the other touchdown.
Junior Dawson Snell led Sterlington with nine tackles.
Semaj Colvin and Trey Eddins each had an interception for the Panthers, with Colvin's coming in his own end zone.
“We knew coming in they were very talented,” Thompson said. “The only surprise was they were bigger than we thought they were. Coach Woods at Ferriday does a great job with them. They’re going to give teams problems in the playoffs.”
Ferriday quarterback Ronald Williams, now a cornerback at Alabama, tossed three touchdown passes and accounted for most of the Trojans' 70 rushing yards.
Woods was an assistant coach at Magnolia Charter last year after serving as an assistant coach at Mansfield previously.
"I believe our kids realized they had to push a little harder and put games away themselves," Woods said. "I think it made them a lot more mature."
