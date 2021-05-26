So just how nice will it be talking about what college football players are doing on the field and not about what college football players are opting out?
With things appearing to be returning back to normal, a full season with stadiums packed and star players actually doing what they are supposed to be doing to earn their scholarships, we may just have gotten past this nightmare named COVID-19.
For the second time in 10 years, LSU could have a cornerback in the running for the Heisman Trophy.
Tyrann Mathieu finished fifth in the voting for the 2011 Heisman Trophy won by Robert Griffin IIII. Andrew Luck was second.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley could easily be the best player in the country. He has been in most people’s top five since he arrived at LSU.
Obviously, there’s another LSU Tiger who we are very partial to here.
Offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal should hear his name called fairly quickly next April in the NFL Draft.
Hopefully it will be a year without serious injuries. Don’t count on your top players opting out this Fall. If they do, then I really question their dedication and unseflishness.
Here are just a few other names to watch out for on Saturdays this Fall.
Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller was the Gators’ leading tackler with 86 total stops and added 3.5 sacks.
And, of course, Nick Saban has some senior thoroughbreds in his stable.
Wide receiver John Mechie is ready to take the reins as Alabama quarterbacks’ top target.
Offensive tackle Evan Neal is a massive blocker for the Tide.
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris will make Tide fans forget about Dylan Moses.
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels showed what he can do last season, and should be even better with a healthy knee.
Daniels will have the luxury of throwing to wide receiver George Pickens, who averaged 15 yards a catch the last two seasons.
Texas A&M offensive guard Kenyon Green started as a true freshman and now rs. The 6-4, 325-pound left guard has the NFL licking its chops to get him.
Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross will be a junior, but left tackle is such a valuable position he should be playing with the bigger boys in two years.
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam is a ball-hawking junior who had two interceptions and broke up 11 passes.
Tjhe Gators also have linebacker Brenton Cox who is a force inside.
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer has prospered under Jimbo Fisher.
Tennessee offensive guard Cade Mays is one of the top tackle prospects in the country. Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is a stud running and catching the football.
Texas A&M defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal is quick to the football.
And, of course, there will be some unexpected names pop up during the season, unexpected for those not LSU fans.
One of those may just be Max Johnson or Maason Smith or B.J. Ojulari or Trey Palmer or Andre Kirkland or Eli Ricks.
You get the message.
The best part -- COVID-19 or opting out will not be headlining college football this season -- or at least we hope it, or anything like it, will in 2021.
Are you ready for some football?
I think we can all say we are all ready for football the way we remember it before 2020.
