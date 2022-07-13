Talk about standing the test of time.
Two Natchezians have been sitting at the top of a record book for 50-some years.
Joey Porter and Cloyce Hinton are like the Energizer bunny. Their records just keep going, and going, and going.
And the other crazy thing about it — Hinton was part of Porter’s coaching staff when Porter was head coach at South Natchez from 1982-87.
As a pitcher at South Natchez, Porter was 20-3 over three seasons.
He pitched 11 straight games and 80 consecutive innings without giving up a run, which both still stand on the top of the record books in the National High School Federation. As a pitcher, Porter was 20-3 over three seasons, setting a national high school record in 1973 by allowing no runs for the most consecutive games and innings. He helped lead the Colonels to the state championship in 1973.
As recent as 2018, only 14 pitchers nationally have ever thrown at least 52 consecutive scoreless innings.
Houston Westchester’s David Clyde pitched 55 consecutive scoreless innings in 1972-73 before being selected first overall by the Rangers.
“You know I had someone ask me about if I wanted the record to be broken,” Porter said from his home in Columbia, Ms. “I told them that records were made to be broken. But realistically I hope nobody breaks it.”
Porter was head football coach at Columbia High for years. He served as a high school football official until COVID sidelined him in 2019.
“I had to stop officiating because I have had some health issues from the COVID,” Porter said.
Porter is working part-time at Columbia High School as a math teacher.
Hinton still holds the top two spots for longest field goal made at Ole Miss. That was in 1969.
“I don’t know how many people still remember,” Hinton said from his home in Natchez.
Archie Manning was the Rebel quarterback. Now his grandson, Arch, is making all the headlines.
On October 11, 1969, Hinton kicked a 59-yard field goal against Georgia.
On November 7, 1970, Hinton connected on a 58-yard field goal against Houston.
Bryan Owen made a 57-yarder in 1988 against Tulane. Jonathan Nichols and Tim Montz both have connected on 54-yarders.
“One reason it may still be standing is when they changed the rule that if the ball goes into the end zone it goes back to the line of scrimmage instead of to the 20-yard line,” Hinton said. “The only time you may see one attempted that long is right before halftime or at the end of a game.”
Hinton was a straight-on kicker, who had a trademark little hop before he kicked off.
“I watched my brother, Charles, practice in Crosby (Ms.) when I was in the fifth grade,” Hinton said. “I would take the ball and start kicking it. That hop was just something I did.”
“Charlie was a great football player,” Cloyce said. “As a matter of fact, anything he wanted to do he was good at. Early on I knew I had a gift. I always thought I would get a chance play pro ball. Charles was a big influence on me going to Ole Miss.”
Cloyce tried to follow his brother into the NFL.
“I signed as a free agent with the San Francisco 49ers, and even went down and tried out with the Saints,” Cloyce said. “It was hard to land a spot. Kickers were a dime a dozen. If I would have made the roster in San Francisco I would have signed a contract for $21,000. I just wanted to give it a shot.”
While there have been a handful of punters, there has never been a “kicker” from Ole Miss drafted by an NFL team.
Frank Lambert was a kicker/end drafted in 1965 by the Jets, and Jimmy Keyes was a linebacker/kicker drafted in Miami in 1968.
Charles was a center for the New York Giants from 1967-69. He was selected by Giants in the 15th round in 1964 and by the San Diego of the AFL in the 22nd round.
Charles signed with Ole Miss and played with the freshman team in 1964.
“I turned 18 in December and went with my cousins to sign up for the Navy,” said Charles, who spent three years in the Navy.
Meanwhile, the New York Giants selected Hinton in the 15th round after his freshman year.
“The San Diego Chargers sent a scout to watch us practice, and I must have had a pretty good practice,” Charles said. “The scout asked Ken Dill, who was a center at Ole Miss right before me and was drafted by San Diego (in 1963), about me, and he said some pretty good things to say. So before I played a game with the varsity I was drafted.”
Charles returned to Ole Miss after his tour with the Navy.
“One day Buster Poole, who was coaching at Ole Miss, saw my mother and asked what I was going to do when I finished serving with the Navy,” Charles said. “He talked about asking me to come back to Ole Miss and finish my eligibility. I got a letter from Tom Swayze, who was the recruiting coordinator and baseball coach at Ole Miss telling me I still had a full scholarship when I got out of the service.”
Swayze, who died in 2003 at the age of 93, was the South’s first football recruiting coordinator.
Charles was playing center for the Giants when Cloyce made his 59-yarder.
“I happened to be centering the ball to Pete Gogolak when we were warming up in Yankee Stadium.” Charles said. “Pete said later, ‘Boy, that’s a long way. Very few people can kick it that far. There were actually people who would come to our high school games just to see Cloyce kick.”
Charles remembers the 58-yarder as well.
“That one would have been good from 10 more yards,” he said.
Charles said former LSU head football coach Charles McClendon was very impressed with Cloyce.
“Coach McClendon made the statement that he didn’t know how they were going to win the game when they couldn’t even return the kickoff.”
Oh yeah, Hinton nailed a 52-yarder against Arkansas in the 1970 Sugar Bowl won by the Rebels 27-22.
Three others have 52-yarders in the books and there has been five 51-yarders made, including a 51-yarder by Hoppy Langley in 1978 against Tulane.
Hinton, who prepped at Gloster High, played defensive end at Ole Miss his freshman and sophomore years, but broke both hands as an upperclassman, which limited him to kicking as a junior and senior.
“I wore a velcro cast and would have to take it off when I went out to kick,” Hinton said.
Hinton made 39 point-after kicks in 1971, which ranks ninth best among Rebel kickers in one season. No one in the top 10 kicked for the Rebels prior to 2001.
Hinton is 17th among Ole Miss career scoring leaders with 77 points. He was 41 of 45 in extra points and 12 of 32 in field goals.
Hinton is right behind Paige Cothren, who totaled 79 points. Cothren played football at Natchez High before moving on to Ole Miss.
Cothren has written several books, including two very entertaining and insightful books about his days at Ole Miss -- “An Academy Called Pain” and “Walk Carefully Around the Dead.”
His tales of former assistant coach “Wobble” Davidson are very entertaining.
Cothren was a semi-retired kicker from Ole Miss when he became the first player to sign a formal contract with the New Orleans Saints on Feb. 2, 1967.
Cothren was born and reared in a football family. His uncles, Buster, Ray and Barney Poole, were All-Americans at Ole Miss and would eventually star for various teams in the NFL.
The Pooles were part of a dynasty at Gloster High.
Hinton played football at Gloster, where his high school coach was former Ferriday Bulldog great Frank Brocato.
Gloster won 27 straight games in Hinton’s junior and senior years.
And, yes, Hinton did try kicking soccer style back in his 30s.
“I wanted to see if I could do it, but with my bad back it didn’t work out,” he said. “I couldn’t even make an extra point.”
Porter stood 5-foot-8 and weighed 135 pounds in high school. But he stood much taller than that on the football and baseball fields.
Porter helped the South Natchez football team to a 9-1 season as a junior and 10-1 as a senior, executing the Notre Dame Box to perfection from his tailback position.
Porter, who carried a 3.5 grade point average in school, was nifty at running the Notre Dame Box from his tailback position.
As a junior, he led the Colonels to a 12-7 win over Archbishop Rummel in the prestigious Shrimp Bowl in 1971. Porter was named Most Outstanding Player in the game.
Porter helped lead South Natchez to a 9-1 season his junior year and 10-1 as a senior, receiving the Golden Helmet Award. The Colonels’ only loss was to Gulfport in the Shrimp Bowl.
Porter helped the Colonels to the state championship in baseball in 1973, allowing only 19 hits. He did not give up an earned run the entire regular season.
Segregration around Christmas of 1969 led to the establishment South Natchez and North Natchez high schools.
South Natchez’s football team went 9-1 in Porter’s junior year and 10 in 1972 before losing to Gulfport in the Shrimp Bowl for the Big Eight championship.
Porter passed for 19 touchdowns and rushed for 10 more. He rushed for 800 yards and passed for close to 1,500, breaking Perry Lee Dunn’s high school records.
Porter was magical in running the Box.
“It was the only thing I had ever done” Porter said of triggering the single wing offense. “And Coach (Ed) Reed was a stickler for doing the little things right.”
Reed also made sure no one thought they were doing everything right, especially if you were a sophomore.
“One game against Gulfport I rushed for over 100 yards,” Porter said.”We watched films on Sunday and I walked in with my chest all poked out. Coach Reed said, ‘You know, that was the worst execution by a tailback I’ve seen.’ I just sank down in my chair. He made us work and we played harder.”
Porter was a member of the Delta State baseball team that finished third in the Division II College World Series in 1977. An arm injury kept him from putting up the same kind of stats he put up in high school.
Porter grew up around the game as a son of former Natchez High coach and Natchez school superintendent Claude Porter.
Porter was named head coach at South Natchez in 1982. He was named head coach at Columbia in 1988 and took the Panthers to the state championship game once and South State finals twice.
Records are made to be broken.
But there are exceptions to every rule. Hinton and Porter may just be those exceptions.
