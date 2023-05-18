It was one of the most profound statements I’ve heard this year.
OK, I’m easily profounded.
I was talking with University of California Santa Barbara head basketball coach Joe Pasternack earlier this month after the former Ferriday native received an extension.We also talked transfer portal.
Kansas forward Zach Clemence announced that he’ll be joining the Gauchos next season.
Clemence, a 6-foot-10 and 230-pound incoming junior, was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2021 out of Sunrise Christian High School in Kansas.
Clemence was ranked as the No. 34 recruit that year in ESPN’s list of top 100 national recruits, No. 35 by Rivals.com, and No. 40 by 247Sports.
Pasternack landed a pair of centers for next season. Yohan Traore, a 6-10 incoming sophomore, was a former five-star recruit who played for Auburn last year. Mezziah Oakman, a 7-foot incoming junior from the City College of San Francisco, committed to UCSB last fall.
More than 1,500 players entered the transfer portal in men’s college basketball this year.
So the portal apparently has been very good to Pasternack.
Well, it’s not all good.
The transfer portal has just made coaching a little more stressful.
And cut down on vacation time just a bit.
Besides having to recruit players to come to your program, you have to recruit your own players to stay.
As if college coaches have very little spare time and stress as it is.
LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey certainly turned the portal into something positive for her national championship squad this past season.
But what about next year when some four star and five star players are not happy with their lack of playing time.
That portal door opens both ways. And how do you control it? Unfortunately you can’t.
“It’s really nuts,” Pasternack said. “It really starts with checking on your own players. It keeps you on alert 24/7. We picked up some really good players, and we’re excited about the future of this basketball program. We’ve been to the Big Dance two of the last three years, so that’s a big deal. And we’ve got the most wins in the history of this school.”
Pasternack has led his team to two Big West Championships in three seasons, making two trips to March Madness.
In football, more than 3,000 FBS players entered the transfer portal during the 2021-22 cycle.
When the NCAA adopted dates from when players can enter the portal and not lose a year of eligibility, there was a loud groan.
And that wasn’t just former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim getting out of bed.
The portal is not something positive for local high school athletes begging for a chance to continue their playing careers.
Playing football at Vidalia High and Trinity Episcopal, and now serving as quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Central State, Michael Whitley gave some advice he would not have given in the past
“If a kid gets an offer from us, he may want to take it,” Whitley said. “Because that offer could be gone if someone gets in the portal and looks at joining us.”
You just can’t get more profound than that.
