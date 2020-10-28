Monterey High's Eric Richard will not be leaving the court this season after adding the role of Monterey girls coach to his duties as head coach of the boys team.
Cary Shively will be coaching softball and track this school year.
Richard led Monterey's boys to a 25-6 record last season as the Wolves won their first playoff game since 2014.
Richard has to replace top scorer Trey Boyd, but returns five seniors in Ethan Clark, Cole Centanni, Daylen Gray, Calan McCartney and Tyler Boyette.
Conner Boyd is the lone junior. while sophomores are Phillip Atkins, Brandon Tiffee, Nathan Blount, Dathan Trant, Brady Avery, Blaise Bass and Tyler Ferrell.
Freshmen are Talon Blount, Colby Barfoot and Jeremy Passman.
"We have a lot of experience coming back, I'm just still looking for that go-to guy," Richard said. "We should be very competitive."
The Lady Wolves went 25-7 last season, but graduated nine seniors.
There are no seniors on this year's squad.
Juniors are Allie Lipsey, Maddy Green, Graycie Wiley and Katelyn Berry.
Sophomores are Briana King and Hannah Hitt.
Freshmen are Addy LaCaze, Rylie Murray, Cammie Duncan, Aubrey Powell, Marlee Crouch, Lacie Keith and Hadli Farris.
"I was pleasantly surprised at how well our girls played in a scrimmage against Epps," Richard said. "It's going to be an up and down type of year. Being young we will have some inconsistencies. But I have been very pleased with the effort they are giving."
Monterey hosted a jamboree with Harrisonburg on Tuesday night.
The Wolves open their season at home Tuesday against Harrisonburg.
