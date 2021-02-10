Eric Richard returns to the dugout for Monterey High School, hoping the Wolves’ can get in a full season after being cut short last season by COVID-19.
Richard will have a big hole to fill in pitcher Jacob Spinks, who signed with Copiah-Lincoln Community College and picked up his first win at Co-Lin last week.
“I feel like with Jacob and Ethan Clark on the mound they could have at least one a playoff game,” Richard said
Richard was baseball coach three years ago before Patrick Wells took over in 2018.
“It feels good having the sun in my face and walking around in the grass,” Richard said. “It feels natural. I’m trying to get back to what I did and what I know.”
Spinks got off to a great start at Co-Lin, allowing no earned runs on 4 hits, striking out six and walking one over five innings in Co-Lin’s win over Southwest on opening day in the second game of a doubleheader.
Richard will be counting on Clark and Kerry King on the mound, with both guys also catching.
“We’ll go as far as those guys can take us,” Richard said.
Other seniors on the team are Charlie Tarver, Colby Tarver, Calan McCartney and Mason Wells.
Other underclassmen expected to contribute are Conner Boyd and Ethan Heard.
Monterey competes in a district with Oak Hill, Grace Christian and Glenmora.
“One of those teams are always in Sulphur,” Richard said. “I feel like we can compete with them. And playing those teams makes us better by the time we get to the playoffs”
