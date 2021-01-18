Cathedral High senior Jones Richardson has been invited to compete for the West team in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on January 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arllington, Texas.
Kickoff is 1 p.m.
Richardson was a four-year starter for the Green Wave on the offensive and defensive lines.
He finished his career with 45 pancake blocks without giving up a sack on offense, and 37 tackles (16 for loss) and two fumble recoveries.
Jones was first team All-State for two years, first team all-district for three years, and a Mid-South Association of Independent Schools All-Star.
To qualify for this event, participants must be nominated by their high school coach or reviewed by the All-America Selection Committee.
Blue-Grey Football was established in 1989 and the founders were Gus Bell and his son Erik Bell. Together, they established the brand to help prep prospects from all over the country receive national exposure and increase their chances to secure scholarships to a college, whether that be at the NCAA Division I level, Div. II or III, also NAIA or Junior College.
Fast forward, and today, Blue-Grey Football proudly hosts All-American Combines (Regional and Super levels) located at venues all over the country, with most of them taking place inside stadiums.
Canton, Ohio’s Pro Football Hall of Fame is one of many stops along the way. Cincinnati Bengals’ Paul Brown Stadium is another. Same thing can be said about training facilities for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.
College players who competed in the game include Ole Miss quarterback Kade Renfro, Iowa quarterback Deuce Hogan, Navy running back Tyrell Spruill, Iowa wide receiver Isaiah Wagner, Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright, Georgia offensive lineman Weston Wallace and Iowa defensive lineman Isaiah Bruce.
Former NFL players Seneca Wallace, Mark McMillian and Chris Taylor are among those on the East and West team coaching staffs. The game will be shown at a later date on one of the ESPN channels.
