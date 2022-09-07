Ferriday High stayed with Richwood High of Monroe most of the night Friday at Melz Field, before the Rams scored 21 points over the final 15 minutes and 20 seconds to defeat the Trojans 38-12.
“Mistakes will kill you,” Cummings said. “Penalties and turnovers put us in bad situations. We had a lot of opportunities in the this game, but we didn’t take advantage. I know we had a lot of guys going both ways, but this is a gladiator sport. You have to be able to condition your mind and body.”
Richwood coach Marcus Yanez told his team all week not to pay any attention to Ferriday’s 2-7 record last year.
“The first half they hit us in the mouth,” Yanez said. “It took us about 24 minutes to realize we were in a game. Once they realized that, we did a better job of executing. I thought our defense played lights out.”
Ferriday’s two scores came on a blocked punt and scoop and score.
Ferriday scored first after stopping Richwood on downs on its down 34-yard line.
Ferriday’s Aiden Turner blocked the punt and returned it into the end zone for the score. The kick failed leaving the Trojans with a 6-0 lead with 8:09 remaining in the first quarter.
Ferriday appeared to get the ball back on Richwood’s next possession on a fumble, but officials ruled the Richwood runner was down at this own 29.
Facing fourth-and one, Jaylen Butler gained 20 yards to the Ferriday 28.
Richwood quarterback Dantavious Nabors tossed a two-year pass to Michael Wright, and then carried the ball three straight times, going into the end zone from three years out to tie the game.
Andre Williams ran in the two-point conversion fo an 8-6 lead.
A high snap on a Ferriday attempted punt was recorded by Richwood at the Ferriday 21.
Williams added to the lead with a 17-yard scoring run. The conversion failed leaving Richwood with a 14-6 lead with 6:10 remaining in the first quarter.
Ferriday moved the ball to the Richwood 23, but a Trojan fumble was recovered by Earvonta Rice.
Ferriday got the ball back and went to a swinging gate offense and moved the ball to the 20-yard line where the Ram defense stiffened .
Ferriday got the ball back in Ram territory as Caleb Ellis intercepted a screen pass at the Richwood 32-yard line.
Shacoby Boxley passed 32 yards to 10 to the Richwood 3-yard line.
But a fumble was recovered by Richwood’s Jeremy Jones to snuff the drive.
Ellis made another key play for Ferriday, scooping up a Richwood fumble and returning it 17 yards for the score to bring the Trojans to within 14-12 with 4:59 remaining in the first half.
Richwood’s Andrew King returned the ensuing kickoff from his 17-yard line to the Ferriday 40, going down after hitting sand that was placed on the field to fill in ruts.
King was shaken up briefly from slipping in the sand.
Williams carried the ball twice for 30 yards where Buler took it in from 10 yards out.
Nabors ran in the conversion for a 22-12 Richwood lead with 3:20 remaining in the first half.
Richwood controlled the second half as Williams bounced off three Ferriday defenders to score on a 5-yard run. Nabors ran in the conversion.
A King interception led to Nabors scoring on a 17-yard run.
Reshawn Roberts ran in the conversion to make the final 38-12.
Nabors finished with 124 yard rushing on 15 attempts, while completing 6-of-16 passes for 33 yards.
“Dantavion is all heart,” Yanez said. “He’s 5-foot-nothing, a hundred and nothing but has the will and desire of a fullback. He’s the heartbeat of our team, undoubtedly.”
Butler rushed for 78 yards for the Rams..
Richwood’s defense held Ferriday to 54 yards on the ground and 64 through the air for 118 total yards.
“I think our kids understand we didn’t play our best ball tonight,” Yanez said. “We had some kids playing both sides of the football, so we have to get in better shape. We have to work on a lot of little things to get better.We have to play a lot better if we are going to complete in our district.”
Ferriday hosts Peabody on Friday. Richwood welcomes Rayville.
