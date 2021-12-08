Jeremiah Rios is starting over again.
And he could’t be any more excited about starting a new chapter as boys soccer coach and Spanish teacher at Delta Charter School.
“I like the diversity here at Delta Charter,” Rios said. “It’s a whole new experience working in a new state with new people. I love it here.”
Rios, 35, graduated from Union High in Tulsa before attending Tulsa Community College and Oklahoma State University, where he earned his Masters, completing courses in Teaching, Learning and Leadership with an option in Foreign Language.
Rios has a Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion: Exercise & Health, and was named to the Golden Key Honor Society.
Rios is the son of Colombian immigrants. He was born in Los Angeles, Ca., and was raised in Tulsa.
At Union High, a Class 6A school, Rios played on the soccer team, and also played for the Tulsa Soccer Club, winning the Oklahoma State Champion. He played indoor soccer for the Tulsa Roughnecks and semi-pro for F.C. Tulsa.
Rios moved to Mississippi where he followed a father figure mentor who was school improvement officer at Port Gibson.
Rios worked for Verizon before taking a job at Port Gibson High in 2018, teaching Spanish and starting up a soccer program.
“I ran away from education for a while, but felt God calling me back in that direction,” Rios said.
Rios then took a job at Natchez High last year, teaching Spanish and coaching soccer.
Rios worked with youth soccer in the recreation league in Vidalia.
“I started meeting people and work got out about me,” Rios said.
Rios was contacted by Delta Charter Administartor Monica Miller.
He teaches Spanish and is coaching the boys soccer team.
“My style depends on the players,” Rios said. “I divide my players into artists and warriors. The warriors are tough, physical players, while the artists are the ones who create space and opportunity. And there are those in-between.”
Rios said he sees a lot of potential for the soccer program at Delta Charter.
“I’m excited about what the future holds here,” Rios said. “This is a fresh team, we’re young and have new older players. These kids are coachable and hungry to learn and that makes it most enjoyable. I’m looking to start a baseline this year and build from there.”
The Storm, 1-5, picked up their first win Friday.
Rios doesn’t expect to set the world on fire with his first team at DCS.
“A lot of society focuses on resuts,” Rios said. “I focus on the process. I want my players to always give 100 percent and be good in the classroom, at home and on the field. That’s my philosophy — at the end of the day always give your best.”
