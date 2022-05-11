I don’t mean to put the old Press Your Luck Whammy on anybody, but I am excited to watch Vidalia High’s football team put up some points this upcoming season.
I even tried to come up with a name for the offense, something like ‘Air Coryell,” the offensive scheme and philosophy developed by former San Diego Chargers coach Don Coryell. The offensive philosophy has been also called the “Coryell offense” or the “vertical offense.” With Dan Fouts as quarterback, the San Diego Chargers’ offense was among the greatest passing offenses in NFL history.
I was thinking “Air Norris,” after Vidalia High football coach Mike Norris.
And then there was “Air Raid.”
But Norris himself came up with a better idea.
“River Raid.”
I’m sold!!!!
And sure it was a spring game. And sure it was an East Feliciana football team that looked like it wanted to be anywhere else on this May Saturday night.
But it was still fun to watch. And still very impressive.
Vidalia quarterback Sema’J Hayes looked good in the pocket, and out of the pocket.
There were a couple of ill-advised passes, but those were overshadowed by his overall performance.
Last year, Hayes was 14-of-24 for 276 with three touchdowns.
Vidalia had to forfeit two games because of COVID.
The safest bet in the house is that Hayes will bypass those numbers with ease.
Unless something out of the very unordinary happens, Hayes should pass that by his first two games.
And this year’s Vidalia receiving group has the potential to be one of the most talented in years.
Brenden McMillan was making impressive catches over the middle, Louis Jordan showed his big-play attributes with a touchdown catch in the end zone, and almost TD pass with a ball just out of his long frame on another attempt in the end zone.
Jordan had one catch for 35 yards last year.
Chris Brooks and Courtlyn Brooks have shown what they can do.
Chris Brooks led Vidalia with seven receptions for 145 yards last year. He also was a standout on the Viking basketball and track teams. He also placed fifth in the state in the high jump with leap of six feet.
“We’ve got receivers with good speed,” Norris said. “And they have all played together for a long time.”
Norris has moved incoming senior Jalin Moody from wide receiver to running back, joining incoming senior Devin Jackson in the backfield.
Moody posted the fastest time in Class 2A this year. He finished third in the 100-dash at 11.06.
Moody’s best time was 10.72 at Regionals when he took first place.
“Jalin never played running back, but watching film he’s asking the right questions,” Norris said.
Let defenses concentrate on the passing game, and get this guy in space.
It’s going to be a fun team to watch this season.
Of course, a lot depends on Hayes having time to throw. Which is another reason Norris is handling the offensive line this year.
“That’s where the game is won,” Norris said.
There will be some games won at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium this fall.
Win or lose, Vidalia football is going to be a lot of fun in 2022.
“River Raid,” is ready to sound off.
