Payten Roberts of Delta Charter School was named school winner for the Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance Heisman High School Scholarship.
From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2022, more than 5,700 have been named School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance.
Scholarship amounts have increased in 2021. School Winners will continue on for the chance to become State Winners, National Finalists or National Winners. State Winners receive a $1,000 college scholarship, National Finalists receive a $2,000 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship.
The Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.
To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2022, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.
