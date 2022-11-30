It wasn’t what former Delta Charter standout athlete expected, nor was it the way he wanted it to happen, but when Ottawa (Kn.) freshman Payten Roberts got the call get in some playing time, he took advantage of the opportunity.
Roberts finished his first season playing in five games, carrying the ball 14 times for 32 yards with a long run of 17 yards, while catches five passes for 40 yards, including a 16-yard catch.
He also finished with three solo tackles and an assist on special teams.
“It was fun,” Roberts said. “It was different from high school, for sure. The speed of the game is faster and very competitive. I was hit harder on my first carry than my entire high school career.”
Roberts said he was expected to be red-shirted this season, until an injury to another running back gave him playing time.
“It was unfortunate the way it happened, but I got the opportunity and wanted to run with it,” Roberts said.
Roberts finished the season playing offense, and being a member of the kickoff, punt and kickoff return teams.
Roberts visited three schools in Kansas earlier this year before deciding on Ottawa University in Ottawa, Ks.
“I visited Sterling College at first, and then Tabor College,” Roberts said. “I really liked Ottawa right when I got there. My parents (Shad and Sandy) told me they could tell by the look on my face how much I liked it.”
Ottawa is an NAIA school under a new coach, Nick Davis, who was an assistant last year.
Davis spent the 2021 season as Defensive Coordinator.
Roberts rushed for 857 yards on 124 carries, scoring 10 touchdowns his senior year at Delta Charter. He caught 11 passes for 68 yards and collected 89 tackles on defense.
Roberts, an honor student, took four dual enrollment classes at Delta Charter as a senior.
Robert, who is majoring in Business, finished his first semester at Ottawa with all A’s.
“I really love it in Ottawa,” he said. “The coaches and practices are fun. The college is small and compact. The staff and faculty are amazing. The classes are fun and very engaging. If you do your work and pay attention, you can maintain good grades.”
And learn even more on the field.
“Coach Wheeler (Delta Charter had coach Blake Wheeler) is a great coach, and I am so grateful for him,” Roberts said. “But at any small high school you can only be taught so much. There are a multitude of things I’ve learned at Ottawa from position coaches and one-on-one coaching. I learned a lot about running behind our offensive line, and the different terminology. It’s not just hitting the A gap.”
Roberts said he has also had to adapt to Kansas weather.
“We had a walk-through when it was 28 degrees,” Roberts said. “It’s very different, and something I wasn’t used to. We had snow six days after our last game.”
Roberts said Ottawa uses three backs in each personnel grouping.
“Next year I want to be in the first or second personnel group,” he said. “If I can perform consistently I can get a lot more playing time.”
Ottawa finished 2-8 this past season.
Roberts wants to be a part of turning that around next year.
“This year definitely gives me motivation for next year,” Roberts said. “I’m going to work hard to get better and get a lot more playing time next year. We had meetings at the end of the season where the coaches and players discussed how each player can get better. I know what to expect now, and I’m looking forward to competing in the spring. I want to take on more of a leadership role next year. I’m ready to go now.”
