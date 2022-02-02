Delta Charter senior running back Payten Roberts wlll not be in Louisiana for much longer.
He’s found Kansas.
Roberts visited three schools in Kansas before deciding on Ottawa University in Ottawa, Ks.
Roberts made his commitment official on Tuesday. He sent in his letter of intent today.
“I visited Sterling College at first, and then Tabor College,” Roberts said. “I really liked Ottawa right when I got there. My parents (Shad and Sandy) told me they could tell by the look on my face how much I liked it.
Ottawa is an NAIA school under a new coach, Nick Davis, who was an assistant coach at the school last year.
Davis spent the 2021 season as Defensive Coordinator.
“The former head coach is a professor there, and he felt his staff can continue to do a good job there,” Roberts said. “I really like the new coach.”
Roberts rushed for 857 yards on 124 carries, scoring 10 touchdowns. He caught 11 passes for 68 yards and collected 89 tackles on defense.
Roberts plans on playing running back at Ottawa.
“I’m ready to get in there and get to work,” Roberts said. “I need to strengthen my legs and increase my speed.”
Roberts, an honor student, took four dual enrollment classes at Delta Charter this school year.
Roberts, who received an offer from Millsaps College after he committed, said he feels he has something to prove to local colleges.
“Most definitely,” he said. “There are not many who go this far off to keep playing football. But it’s an opportunity that I’m willing to make sacrifices for. And it can show younger kids that anything is possible if you are determined enough.”
Roberts will have a unofficial signing ceremony in April at Delta Charter.
“I’m really going to miss all the support I received at Delta Charter, and definitely miss the teachers,” he said.
