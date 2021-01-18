I had just finished reading Meat Market: Inside the Smash-Mouth World of College Football Recruiting, so I walked back to my bookshelf to find something new to read.
By the way, if you want a great look at why Ed Orgeron was so successful at LSU last year, check out Meat Market.
There sitting on the third shelf was Eddie Robinson “he was the Martin Luther King of football” by Denny Dressman.
I had received the book from ComServ Books a few years ago and was into a couple of books so I put it in my bookshelf.
A few other books (Verne Lundquist, Doug Pederson and Mitch Album jumped ahead, along with current book given to me by Jake, Taylor and Emerson Martin by Jim Ross (an outstanding storyteller) . Then I noticed the Eddie Robinson book again. I thought, “Wow, what a better time than now to give it a try.”
I’m glad I did.
Dressman did an outstanding job of the history of civil rights, concentrating on Louisiana.
One interesting early story was about former Grambling standout Goldie Sellers, who was a part of the 1970 Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.
Sellers’s wife, Peaches, related a story of a black man trying to vote in Tallulah, who was “hemmed up between Rayville and Tallulah.” Peaches said it was the first time she ever attended a funeral with a closed casket.
I looked up Goldie Sellers on the internet and found that he was born in Winnsboro on January 9, 1942, but died on March 29, 2020 at the age of 78 from cancer in Golden, Co. He played for the Broncos in 1966-67.
He played for Lou Saban at Denver, a cousin of Nick Saban.
Robinson was born in Jackson, La., in 1919.
Jackson was named for Andrew Jackson.
Jackson is said to have camped with his soldiers near Thompson Creek following the Battle of New Orleans.
Eddie and his wife, Doris, were married in 1941and remained married up until his death in 2007. Both of their parents divorced before they married.
In June of 1941, Eddie and Doris boarded a ferry going from Baton Rouge to Port Allen and were married by a preacher.
Robinson became head coach at Louisiana Negro Normal and Industrial Institute in 1941. School president Ralph Waldo Emerson Jones persuaded state legislators to change the 17-syllable name of the school to Grambling College in 1947, saying “By the time our fans have finished shouting ‘Hold that Line, Louisiana Negro Normal and Industrial Institute, the other team had already scored.
The school was located in Grambling, named after white sawmill operator P.G. Grambling, who donated the land for the school.
The team’s first weights were coffee cans filled with cement.
Robinson’s first win came against Tilotson, the first of 408.
Robinson always stuck to his philosophy of being an American, not just an African-Aerican.
“I don’t believe anybody can out-American me,” he said early in his career.
Robinson’s first star was Paul “Tank” Younger. Robinson told Younger he was the key to Grambling’s future.
“It didn’t bother me,” Younger said. “I knew I was going to the NFL.”
Younger started out as a lineman, where he would split out and run reverses. His final two years at Grambling he was moved to the backfield.
Younger went on to a great career with the Los Angeles Rams. And 200 Grambling players would follow.
Those players owe a lot to Eddie Robinson. He was quite the pioneer. And a great role model.
Robinson also coached the Grambling basketball teams for 13 years while he was head football coach.
One of his top players was Robert “Bob” Hopkins, who actually scored 92 more points than Pete Maravich. Hopkins, who averaged 29.8 points a game, was able to play four years as a competitor in the NAIA.
Hopkins played four seasons with the Syracuse Nationals. He later served on Bill Russell‘s coaching staff with Seattle and replaced Russell -- his cousin --after the 1976-77 season.
Hopkins posted a 5–17 record during the 1977-78 season before being fired. He was replaced by Lenny Wilkens, who led the Sonics to the NBA Finals that season and the following, winning the NBA championship in 1979. He died of heart and kidney failure on May 15, 2015.
It wasn’t until 1971 that Grambling was able to host a football team with White players during the regular season — Cal State-Fullerton.
A “race-Mixing bill was approved in Louisiana in 1956, which included Governor Earl Long signing the ban into law under pressure. The University of Wisconsin, with several Black players including the first Black starting quarterback in Big Ten Conference history in Sidney Williams, cancelled a two-game series with LSU for Madison in 1957 and Baton Rouge in 1958.
A game between Air Force and Louisiana Tech to be played in November of 1956 in Shreveport, was canceled.
Tech never played an Eddie Robinson-coached Grambling team.
One humorous story recalled in 1980 was when the Southwestern Athletic Conference held a preseason tour of coaches and players going by bus to different SWAC cities.
Robinson was staying in the same room with legendary Alcorn coach Marino Casem.
Former Jackson State coach W.C. Gorden tells the story of Casem SNORING at 2 a.m. Robinson tossed and turned before waking Casem up and kissing him on the cheek.
Casem stayed up the rest of the night watching Robinson while Robinson slept soundly.
In 1973, Grambling and Louisiana Tech both reached the Division II playoffs, and if they would have won their first two games they would have met in the finals.
Grambling defeated Deleware in the first round and faced Western Kentucky in the second round in what was called the Grantland Rice Bowl in Baton Rouge.
An 85-yard interception return by Robert Pennywell pulled the Tigers to within 21-14 in the third quarter, but Western Kentucky would pull out the win, 28-20.
Tech won their first Division II championship, defeating Western Kentucky 34–0 in the Camellia Bowl championship game.
Denny Duron and Joe McNeely were captains of that team, while Maxie Lambright was in this seventh season.
Robinson did have tough times, such as in 1994-95 when 70 of his players had their grades altered, and when four of his players were charged with rape.
“Today when you talk to kids, it’s like you are hitting a wall,” Robinson said at the time. “I know they’re good people, but there’s something we lost along the way. I teach them as much as I can to be the best human beings possible.”
Something we lost along the way is people like Eddie Robinson.
Long may his memory remain.
