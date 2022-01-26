First-year Vidalia softball coach Taylor Rodgers is learning the ropes and learning her players as the Lady Vikings prepare for the 2022 season.
Rodgers, a former Parish Player of the Year, was named head coach after the tragic death of Forrest Foster last October to COVID.
“We’ve had a few practices, and most have been inside,” Rodgers said. “The girls are working hard. I’m learning what motivates them, and whether to use visual learning or tell it to them.”
Rodgers has 16 players out, including two seniors — Abby Fielder and Cayley Weatherly.
Fielder batted .275 last year and Weatherly .258.
Pitcher Allie Leblanc returns after after hitting .453.
Other pitchers are Weatherly, Fielder ad Taylor McElwee.
Junior Kirsten Grove returns after hitting .383 last year.
Rodgers has the luxury of having longtime assistant coaches Jackie Johnston and Junior Williams still assisting, and longtime scorekeeper Todd Brewer will also help out.
“There are just so many moving parts,” Rodgers said. “You have scheduling, umpiring, making sure on bus drivers, knowing when to leave and meet. Everything has to be organized.”
Rodgers has one main rule for the girls to go by this season.
“It’s team over me,” she said. “Anything I do and any decision I make is for the team as a whole. I never base anything directly on one person — including me. It’s always going to be a team effort. You can’t let attitude get in the way of that. If it does, you will be removed. And the girls know that. The girls have trust in me and are doing what I ask. They know if we are not moving together, we’re not getting anywhere.”
Rodgers said she loves small ball, but her philosophy will depend on the teams’ skill set.
The Lady Vikings will compete in four tournaments this season, including their own Viking Classic.
Vidalia opens its season on February 17 at home against Marksville.
