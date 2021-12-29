Taylor Rodgers was looking forward to learning under Vidalia softball coach Forrest Foster in the spring in her first season as an assistant coach for the Lady Viking softball team.
But life has a way of changing plans and throwing the wickedest of curve balls.
Foster died after a long battle with COVID on October 19 at the age of 69.
Vidalia High principal named Rodgers, a former Viking standout pitcher, as head coach.
“Forrest came to me a while back and told me Taylor was the one he wanted to take over the program, so she was hand-picked by him,” Cooley said. ”I know he is smiling down on her now.”
“This is definitely not the way I wanted this to go,” Rodgers said. “But I am looking forward to this year with the girls. I have been getting to know them in workouts and built some trust with them. The good thing is you won’t have someone new coming in. This has been really hard on the girls, but they are some strong girls. And we plan on doing different things to honor Forrest during the year.”
Rodgers has also had the luxury of having longtime assistant coaches Jackie Johnston and Junior Williams still assisting, and longtime scorekeeper Todd Brewer will also help out.
“There are just so many moving parts,” Rodgers said. “You have scheduling, umpiring, making sure on bus drivers, knowing when to leave and meet. Everything has to be organized.”
Rodgers has one main rule for the girls to go by.
“It’s team over me,” she said. “Anything I do and any decision I make is for the team as a whole. I never base anything directly on one person — including me. It’s always going to be a team effort. You can’t let attitude get in the way of that. If it does, you will be removed. And the girls know that. The girls have trust in me and are doing what I ask. They know if we are not moving together, we’re not getting anywhere.”
Rodgers said she loves small ball, but her philosophy will depend on the teams’ skill set.
The Lady Vikings will begin practice on January 18, 2022.
Rodgers will have an advantage working with the pitchers after earning Parish Player of the Year honors in 2015 as a pitcher in Foster’s first year as head coach at Vidalia.
“Having pitched definitely gives me a better look at every aspect of pitching,” Rodgers said. “A lot of coaches don’t know about different pitches and what they are supposed to do. It’s not about striking people out, its about putting your defense in the best position to make plays. And we have more pitchers this year than we have had in a while.”
Rodgers believes being a former Lady Vikings is a plus.
“I know the frustrations,” she said. “I’ve been there. When one of our players get there, we want them to take a step back, re-evaluate, and put yourself in a more positive place. Attitude is everything.”
Rodgers said the main thing she wants is for the Lady Viking players to have fun.
“I want this to be a good experience for them to look back on,” she said. “The way I do.”
