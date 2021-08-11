As a pitcher on Forrest Foster’s 2015 Vidalia Laky Viking softball team, Taylor Rodgers was a coach on the field.
Six years later, the former Parish Player of the Year is a coach on the field for Foster after being named as an assistant coach for the 2022 Lady Viking squad.
“I know how Coach Foster coaches, and it does help that I played for him,” Rodgers said. “It was never set in stone that I wanted to coach, but it was not like I would never do that. It fell into my lap and I went with it.”
Rodgers attended Louisiana-Monroe and earned a degree in Speech-Language Pathology.
After spending a year in the Albuquerque, N.M. school system as a speech pathologist, Rodgers returned home and spent this summer assisting special needs students in Concordia Parish as a speech pathologist
“I was working with a friend, Jennifer Betts, who had been trying to get me to come back,” Rodgers said. “She talked me into it.”
Rodgers was hired by the Concordia Parish School Board and will serve three different schools in Concordia Parish as a speech pathologist.
“(Vidalia principal) Bernie Cooley found out I would be here next school year, so he called (Special Education Director) Mary Huhn to see if it would be OK if I could help out with the Vidalia softball team,”Rodgers said. “She said it was, so he asked me if I wanted go be an assistant coach. I told him I would think about it and let him know in a couple of weeks. I decided I would help out.”
In Rodgers’ senior year, Vidalia finished 17-7, falling to perennial power John Curtis in the first round of the playoffs.
Rodgers was named 2015 Parish Player of the Year after pitching all of the Lady Vikings games that season, posting a 2.69 earned run average. She batted .598 and collected four home runs.
Rodgers worked with softball team members this summer.
“We had eight or nine show up and it was definitely different,” Rodgers said. “I’m a little nervous because playing and coaching is very different. But I do know the process. This is going to be a learning curve for me.”
But that certainly doesn’t dampen her enthusiasm.
“I’m looking forward to teaching the game and helping them to know who to play the game,” Rodgers said. “It’s all about working together to attain our goals.”
Rodgers also realizes the Lady Vikings have not had a lot of success over the past few years.
“I know I have to help change the mentality,” she said. We have to get them in the right mind space. We want them to compete and be the best they can be. As long as they are giving their best effort, that’s all you can ask. I know they can do it.”
Rodgers believes being a former Lady Vikings is a plus.
“I know the frustrations,” she said. “I’ve been there. When one of our players get there, we want them to take a step back, re-evaluate, and put yourself in a more positive place. Attitude is everything.”
Rodgers said the main thing she wants is for the Lady Viking players to have fun.
“I want this to be a good experience for them to look back on,” she said. “The way I do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.