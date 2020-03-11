Defending national champion LSU started spring football practice Saturday.
That still seems surreal to say.
What made big news around here was the fact that when LSU coach Ed Orgeron made his announcement that Ferriday native and redshirt freshman Dare Rosenthal, a front-runner to start at left tackle in 2020, left school for "personal reasons."
Orgeron said that while Rosenthal will miss spring practice, he should be back in the summer.
"We expect him to be back for the summer and be ready to go," Orgeron said while addressing reporters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, ahead of the start of spring practice.
You would have thought the Coronavirus was spotted on E.E. Wallace Blvd.
My phone lit up like Otis on a Mayberry Saturday night.
The naysayers started with their, "Here we go again," and the rumors began flying mosquito hawks in my backyard earlier this month.
But, no, the sky is not falling. Dare Rosenthal will be back.
Rosenthal started three games last season, backing up Saahdiq Charles.
Charles is awaiting the NFL Draft.
Sure, Rosenthal could probably have benefitted from spring workouts.
But there was a matter of taking care of personal family problems.
The loss of a very close uncle hit Rosenthal hard. And he’s dealing with other personal issues.
I reached out to Dare and he told me he was good. He agreed to talk before summer drills start.
Dare has never been the kind of person who carries his feelings on his sleeve.
And from all reports I've heard, he has been doing a good job of taking care of business in the classroom.
As a matter of fact, Rosenthal has been ahead of schedule and should have no trouble catching back up on his classwork.
All young athletes carry pressure when expectations are so high.
I would be willing to argue with anyone that young men from Ferriday have the toughest time jumping to the next level -- much less a place like LSU.
Rosenthal performed well as a red-shirt freshman last year. Yes, a red-shirt freshman who started games in the Southeastern Conference.
His playing time was limited at the end of the season after suffering a concussion against Mississippi State.
Oh yeah, the rumors were rampant then.
If there is one good thing about missing spring, Rosenthal will go into the summer healthy. LSU has had several offensive lineman go down with minor and major injuries during the past several spring drills.
And I can guarantee you, Dare will be ready physically and mentally to go.
Rosenthal's running mate at Ferriday, Dantrieze Scott, is looking to get back on track after first signing with LSU, transferring to Grambling, and then leaving school to also deal with some family issues.
Dantrieze told me at the Ferriday boys basketball playoff game last month that he is planning on attending Hinds Community College, where Ferriday senior quarterback Kobe Dillon is headed.
Dantrieze has a new perspective on life involving football and knows he should be thankful for another chance.
I believe Hinds is a perfect fit for this talented young man, who looks to play tight end or defensive end.
Ferriday High head coach Stanley Smith actually advised Dantrieze to go the junior college route when he left LSU.
Smith has been a powerful mentor to so many Ferriday High athletes.
He's also a big reason so many of them get second and third chances.
Smith knows what it's like to be from Ferriday and adjust to the life of a college football player.
Smith did all the right things to become a standout player at Louisiana-Lafayette.
But he knows the struggles a young man from Ferriday can face at the next level.
And he knows the pressure.
Dare Rosenthal received a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama as a sophomore.
Dare has worked hard the past two years at LSU, and earned a starting spot for next season.
He has also earned the right to be given his space and the right to work things out for himself. The fact Orgeron does not seem concerned should let everyone else know Dare has this.
I've seen Dare mature in so many ways over the past six or seven years.
So when he says, "I'm good," that's good enough for me.
