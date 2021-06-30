LSU junior left tackle Dare Rosenthal of Ferriday has entered the transfer portal, according to several reports on Monday.
Brody Miller, who covers LSU sports for The Athletic, tweeted Monday, “LSU starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell the Athletic. This comes after violating school rules again after multiple violations in the past that have cost him games.”
Rosenthal’s name had not been removed from the school’s official football roster as of Monday afternoon.
When contacted by the Concordia Sentinel, Rosenthal said he would have a statement after talking to his family.
During an appearance on ESPN Baton Rouge radio show “Off the Bench,” this week, LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron confirmed the reports.
“Yeah, listen, LSU loves Dare. Dare loved LSU,” Orgeron said on the show. “I recruited him out of Ferriday High School as a defensive lineman, he came here.
“He’s going to be a great left, offensive tackle. He had some personal situation that he had to take care of. It was a hard decision for him, but we wish him the best. We’re gonna miss him.”
Baylor and Kentucky are reportedly two teams interested in Rosenthal.
Baylor is coached by former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.
The 6-foot-7, 327-pound Rosenthal, who started in his team’s final three games last season, was the projected starter for this year’s Tigers who were set to return their entire starting offensive line from the 2020 season along with center Liam Shanahan, guards Ed Ingram Chasen Hines and right tackle Austin Deculus.
Rosenthal announced earlier that he would be returning for his redshirt junior year instead of opting for the NFL Draft.
“It was tough, but then again it wasn’t tough,” said Rosenthal, who told the Sentinel at the first part of this year that he would not opt out of a season just to opt out.
In 2020, Rosenthal played in seven games, making five starts. He did miss two games due to a team-sanctioned suspension in which head coach Ed Orgeron refused to disclose the reason for the suspension
After transitioning from the state’s top-rated defensive lineman out of Ferriday High, Rosenthal redshirted as a true freshman in 2018.
Rosenthal started in three of five games at left tackle in place of Saahdiq Charles as a redshirt freshman during LSU’s national championship season in 2019. He started for the Tigers in games against Northwestern State, Utah State and Mississippi State and played 229 offensive snaps.
He was suspended from the team for an undisclosed violation before being reinstated the week of the Arkansas game which represented the last four games of the COVID-19 shortened, SEC-only schedule.
