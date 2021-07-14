LSU’s Dare Rosenthal felt an immediate click when he talked with Kentucky coaches after entering the transfer portal last month.
The Ferriday native announced he will be attending Kentucky on July 8.
“I really like the coaches, especially the offensive line coach,” Rosenthal said of Wildcat offensive line coach Eric Wolford. “And I feel like I have a better opportunity at Kentucky. Their offensive linemen receive a lot of attention. They are known as the ‘Big Blue Wall.’
Senior Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard earned preseason All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, being named to the first team.
Kinnard, a 6-foot-5, 338-pound offensive lineman from Knoxville, Tennessee, was graded by PFF as college football’s top run-blocking tackle for 2021.
The senior has played in 33 career games with 26 consecutive starts and in 2020, he graded at 88 percent in 10 regular season games with 40 knockdown blocks and 138 blocks at the point of attack. He also was a candidate for the Outland Trophy, give to college football’s best interior lineman.
While reports had Rosenthal looking at Kentucky and Baylor, the left tackle said it was not down to two teams.
“I was considering everybody,” he said. “I had a lot of people contacting me.”
Rosenthal said it was tough leaving LSU, but believes the opportunities are there for him at Kentucky.
“I don’t really think it’s a matter of learning anything, it’s more adapting to the environment,:” he said.Rosenthal said he has not given a lot of thought to the name, image and likeness policy passed by the NCAA allowing college athletes to make money off their name.
“I really haven’t thought about that,” he said. “But I’m sure will change once I get my name out there. I look for that opportunity down the road. Right now I’m concentrating on helping Kentucky win games.
Rosenthal prefers to look at the positive from a 5-5 season last year that some called disappointing, despite have seven players opt out after winning the national championship in 2019. Six transferred to other schools. “I think this past season helped us figure out who we are,” Rosenthal said. “We had to face a lot of adversity. We had guys come in out of shape because they were in quarantine. Others went into quarantine for 14 days and it took them a while to get back in shape.
“We had some guys out of shape because they could not work out,” Rosenthal said. “We also had some injuries and guys opt out, which really messed with our timing.”
Rosenthal returned for the Arkansas game, won by LSU 27-24.
Rosenthal preferred not to talk about the suspension, but said it was a difficult time.
“It was tough, but I kept working,” Rosenthal said. “It was tough not being able to help out. I think I could have made a difference at times.”
LSU started out 2-3, which led most analysts to predict a losing season for the Tigers. But LSU upset Florida 37-34 and then beat Ole Miss 53-48 in its final two games.”We finished strong which was big for the program,” Rosenthal said. “But those last two games were not any more important to me than any other game. When you cut the tape on you are going to see me giving my all.”Rosenthal blocked for three different quarterbacks this season. Myles Brennan started the season, but had a season-ending injury against Auburn. T.J. Finley started before giving way to Max Johnson, who started the final two games.
The Kentucky starting quarterback position is a battle between junior Joey Gatewood and sophomore Beau Allen.
Rosenthal faced former Trojan Roanld Williams last year in LSU’s 55-17 loss to Alabama. Williams transferred to Michigan State last month.
“It was cool,” Rosenthal said. “It was something the whole town wanted to see. Any time we both get on the field we are going to compete.”
Rosenthal said he will be working on protecting his quarterback, blocking for the run game, and helping the offensive line worked together as a group.
“I’m always in shape and I am looking forward to next season,” he said. “I believe I am the best left tackle in the nation.”
