Ferriday native Dare Rosenthal, a junior tackle for Kentucky after transferring from aLSU, said he has been contacted by all 32 NFL teams regarding the NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Nv.
Rosenthal ran the fastest 40-yard time among college offensive linemen at the NFL Combine last month.
“That was cool, but I expected that from myself,” Rosenthal said. “But it was big to show that I am one of the fastest linemen.”
Rosenthal was timed at 4.88 in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, In.
Rosenthal declared for the NFL Draft in January.
Rosenthal was one of 324 NFL Draft hopefuls that have received invites to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
The 6-foot-7, 327-pound Rosenthal said he is expecting to be taken in the late second round or early third round.
“I’m letting my agent handle everything,” Rosenthal said. “Right now I’m just enjoying the moment.”
Rosenthal said he doesn’t have any preference about which team will pick him in the draft.
“I just want to go to a team that fits my style,” he said.
Rosenthal said he would love to get picked by New Orleans.
“That would be huge because my family would be able to see me play more,” he said.
Rosenthal said he has not decided where he will be to watch the Draft yet.
“Right now I’m just trying to stay safe and handle my business,” he said.
