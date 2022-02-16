It all just became a lot more real for Ferriday’s Dare Rosenthal.
Rosenthal, a junior tackle for Kentucky after transferring from LSU, declared for the NFL Draft last month.
Rosenthal was one of 324 NFL Draft hopefuls that have received invites to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
The annual event will be held March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts and televised on NFL Network. Kelley is one of 15 quarterbacks invited to the event.
“It’s something I was expecting, but it still makes it all seem more real,” Rosenthal said. “All my focus is on the Combine.”
The Combine has players run a 40-yard dash, do a bench press, broad jump, vertical jump, three cone drill and take part in interviews.
“I’m just making sure I’m 100 percent healthy, and have been working on everything,” Rosenthal said. “I’m excited to see what I can do. I feel good about it.”
The 6-foot-7, 327-pound Rosenthal showed his athletic ability in high school while playing football and basketball at Ferriday High.
“I think it helped playing basketball,” Rosenthal said. “My older brother (Zamarion Rosenthal) really helped me out as well, showing me how to shake people.”
Rosenthal plans on heading to Indianapolis at the end of this month.
“I’m really anxious to show my abilities,” he said.
Rosenthal said since the college football season ended with Kentucky’s Citurs Bowl win over Iowa, he’s had a lot of time to think about how far he has come.
“I’ve been thinking about all the things I’ve been through,” he said. “I could have been back home. But I have been blessed and I am grateful. I thank my mother (Latasha Rosenthal) for getting me to this point. I am so grateful to her.”
Rosenthal, who several project as a third-round pick in the April draft, said he will have a better picture of where he stands after the Combine.
“After the Combine I’m sure some teams will want me to come work out with them” he said. “It’s getting real now.”
