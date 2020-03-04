On Wednesday, head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed left tackle Dare Rosenthal of Ferriday will not participate in spring practices and has left school for personal reasons. Orgeron added that he expects Rosenthal to be back in school and with the team this summer.
The Tigers saw defensive end Justin Thomas take a similar path last season, leaving the team midway through the year with plans to return during the spring. Orgeron said Thomas is back with the team and will participate in spring practice, which begin on Saturday in Baton Rouge.
LSU's offensive line loses four of the five starters from the 15-0 team that won a National Championship, a group that includes left tackleSaahdiq Charles, left guard Adrian Magee, center Lloyd Cushenberry and right guard Damien Lewis.
The lone returning starter on the offensive line is right tackle Austin Deculus, who will remain at the position for the 2020 season.
With Rosenthal gone from the team, Orgeron said Cameron Wire will get first-team reps at left tackle, followed by redshirt freshmanThomas Perry, who spent last year sidelined with an injury.
Charles played in five games with three starts at left tackle this past season, backing up Charles at the position. Rosenthal's starts came against Northwestern State, Utah State and Mississippi State.
He played a total of 229 snaps, including a career-high 92 against Utah State. He played 57 snaps vs. Mississippi State and 38 vs. Northwestern State. He also saw action against Georgia Southern (30 snaps) and Vanderbilt (12 snaps).
Rosenthal took a redshirt during the 2018 season.
In high school at Ferriday, Rosenthal helped his team to the semifinals of the 2A state playoffs as a senior in 2017.
He was ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect and Top 25 defensive tackle nationally, but soon after arriving at LSU, he made the move to the offensive line to help build depth at the position.
As a senior in high school, Rosenthal had 60 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, six sacks, five quarterback hurries, recovered four fumbles (two for touchdowns), a blocked field goal and one interception. He had 56 tackles, including 19 for losses, as a junior in 2016.
