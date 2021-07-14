Taking a look at Kentucky’s football schedule, the Wildcats host LSU on October 9 for Homecoming.
And what a Homecoming it will be for Ferriday’s Dare Rosenthal, who will see a number of familiar faces lined up against him in the neutral zone.
Rosenthal announced on social media that he will be attending Kentucky.
Rosenthal entered the transfer portal last week after reports of the LSU left tackle violated school rules after multiple violations in the past that have cost him games.
It was obvious Dare would have had to sit out a few games this year the same way.
Ironically, Dare got his first opportunity to get on the field at LSU when Ed Ingram was suspended for violating team rules.
By the way, Kentucky’s football field is named Kroger Field.
Hey Dare, stop by Kroger and hit them up for your name, image and likeness cash. That 6-foot-7, 2 frame carrying out grocery bags could earn you some good extra cash.
Rosenthal looks to continue be wearing No. 51 at Kentucky.
Make no bones about it — Dare hated leaving LSU.
But it became a matter of necessity after the violations.
And after talking with the soft-spoken Rosenthal on Friday I believe he has moved on and has all his attention on Kentucky.
Dare has always been under the microscope because of his size, earning a commitment to Alabama as a sophomore at Ferriday, announcing he will be attending IMG his senior year before changing his mind shortly after.
If Rosenthal has learned anything, it’s don’t dwell on the past.
But that didn’t stop him from posting an emotional goodbye to LSU.
Rosenthal posted on social media, “Leaving LSU was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Rosenthal posted on social media. “To Coach O, I want to say thank you! I appreciate your support and love over the years. I love Baton Rouge and my Tiger Nation Family! To the coaching staff and supporting staff at LSU, thank you for all your help, I will forever remember you. To my brothers, I love you guys and will miss you all greatly. After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to attend the University of Kentucky. My decision was not based on my athleticism alone - it was based on my attending the University that I believe can help mold and shape me into a better man and help me reach my full potential on the field. After witnessing UK help a former teammate of mine and considering the experience and success of the Offensive Line (The Big Blue Wall) it was an easy decision to make. I’m excited to join the UK family and serve the Lexington community! I look forward to changing the narrative and my new journey at UK!I you believe in second chances throw up your X. Let’s go.”
Rosenthal is a former four-star recruit. He started three games in 2019 and moved into the starting left tackle position in 2020 after Saahdiq Charles departed for the NFL.
In 2020, Rosenthal played in seven games, making five starts. He did miss two games due to a team-sanctioned suspension in which head coach Ed Orgeron refused to disclose the reason for the suspension.
Rosenthal was going to be a big part of what many felt was going to be a huge bounce-back year for LSU.
And you have to figure this year will be his last as a college football player considering how NFL teams value left tackles.
Ferriday family members had already planned a big trip to Tiger Stadium this year. I’m sure there is a lot of re-planning going on now.
Rosenthal’s first game as a Wildcat?
Kentucky hosts Terry Bowden and his ULM Warhawks on September 4.
That game will be on SEC Network at 11 a.m.
What a great way to start the first full weekend of college football.
