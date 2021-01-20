LSU starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal of Ferriday announced Monday night that he is returning for his redshirt junior year instead of opting for the NFL Draft.
"It was tough, but then again it wasn't tough," said Rosenthal, who told the Concordia Sentinel earlier this year that he would not opt out of a season just to opt out.
Rosenthal's return means the entire offensive line is returning for 2021.
"That may have played a small part, but it wasn't all about that," he said.
The 6-foot-7, 327-pound Rosenthal is a former four-star recruit. He started three games in 2019 and moved into the starting left tackle position in 2020 after Saahdiq Charles departed for the NFL.
In 2020, Rosenthal played in seven games, making five starts. He did miss two games due to a team-sanctioned suspension in which head coach Ed Orgeron refused to disclose the reason for the suspension.
Rosenthal is the ninth LSU Tiger to announce his return for 2021 publicly. He joins right tackle Austin Deculus, left guard Ed Ingram, center Liam Shanahan and right guard Chasen Hines in returning to Baton Rouge for one more season.
Rosenthal said last year's 5-5 season was not a big factor in his decision.
"I do think the situation is much better," he said.
But Rosenthal said he does expect big things from the team next season.
"We started today (Tuesday) for spring practice," he said. "Having a great year is something we are working on right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.