I was becoming more and more frustrated as the 2022 NFL Draft dragged along this past weekend.
I can’t even begin to fathom what Dare Rosenthal was going through.
The Ferriday native, who was thought to be a third-or-fourth round pick in the NFL Draft watched all seven rounds as his name was not called.
Soon after, the Atlanta Falocns called Rosenthal and signed him as a free agent.
Taking to Dare Monday, it was obvious there was some bitterness and disappointment. But Rosenthal refused to talk about being snubbed and just wanted to look to the future.
“I’ve got a lot to prove,” Rosenthal said with an edge in his voice. “I’m going to let God handle this, and continue praying. I can only control what I can control.”
Former Ferriday coach Stanley Smith always wanted his players, “to come out with their hair on fire.”
There’s going to be a bonfire when Rosenthal arrives for camp with the Falcons.
“I can’t be mad,” he said. “I just have to let it go.”
Phidarian Mathis, a good friend of Rosenthal’s who played at Neville and Alabama, went in the second round to Washington on Friday.
Many predicted Mathis, who grew up in Wisner and transferred from Franklin Parish High to Neville as a junior, would go in the third, and possibly fourth round.
Mathis plays nose guard for Nick Saban and was part of two national championships.
“God works everything out,” Mathis said when I brought up Dare in an interview. “I know my good friend Dare will do good. All it takes is getting your foot in the door. He will show out:”
Former Ferriday High coach Stanley Smith said Rosenthal will be the steal of 2022.
“He had 20 starts in the SEC, and played for a national championship and bowl teams,” Smith said. “Dare is going to prove a lot of people wrong.”
Rosenthal only needs to look at La’el Collins’ path to the NFL to know what can be accomplished.
Collins won the Jacobs Block Trophy at LSU and was projected as a top pick in the NFL Draft in 2015.
Collins started to drop when it was announced that he was scheduled to talk to the Louisiana State police days after the draft, about the shooting death of a pregnant woman with whom he previously had a relationship, even though he was not considered a suspect in the crime.
He eventually went undrafted after his agents threatened that he would sit out the season and enter the 2016 NFL Draft if any NFL team selected him after the third round.
I ripped the New Orleans Saints at the time for not talking to LSU officials to find out what a stand-up guy Collins is, and once again passing on an LSU product.
On May 7, 2015, Collins signed as an undrafted free agent with Dallas.
On September 3, 2019, Collins signed a five-year, $50 million contract extension with the Cowboys, keeping him on contract through the 2024 season.
Collins signed a three-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals on March 20, and will now be blocking for former LSU great Joe Burrow.
There are such things as making a positive out of a negative.
Dare Rosenthal will prove that statement true once again.
