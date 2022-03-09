Ferriday’s Dare Rosenthal, a junior tackle for Kentucky after transferring from LSU, ran the fastest 40-yard time among college offensive linemen at the NFLK Combine last week.

Rosenthal was timed at 4.88 in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, In.

Rosenthal declared for the NFL Draft in January.

Rosenthal was  one of 324 NFL Draft hopefuls that have received invites to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

“It’s something I was expecting, but it still makes it all seem more real,” Rosenthal said. “All my focus is on the Combine.”

The Combine has players run a 40-yard dash, do a bench press, broad jump, vertical jump, three  cone drill and take part in interviews.

The 6-foot-7, 327-pound Rosenthal did not make the top 20 in other events.

Offensive linemen finishing behind Rosenthal in the 40-yards dash were Kellen Diesch of Arizona State, Chris Paul of Tulsa and Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa, all at 4.89.

