Ferriday’s Dare Rosenthal is not about to let all the pre-season hype affect his play.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron mentioned earlier this year that the LSU lineman can be a top NFL Draft pick. 247Sports listed SEC Players to Watch for the 2020 Season from each team and named Rosenthal as the one to watch from LSU.
Rosenthal said he is going in with a different attitude this year.
“I’m going to be the leader,” he said.
Rosenthal came to LSU as a 6-foot-7, 320-pound defensive tackle recruit in 2018 hoping to be the successor to the likes of Rashard Lawrence and Breiden Fehoko.
Appearing in five games including three starts as a redshirt freshman at left tackle in 2019, Rosenthal flashed immense potential as a future full time starter for the purple and gold.
"Dare has made tremendous strides, he wanted to play defense first so it took a little while to move him over to offense," Orgeron told Sports Illustrated.
LSU offensive line coach James Cregg told 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge that Rosenthal has been phenomenal.
“The young man, he’s in it,” Cregg said. “When we first got him, he was a little distant about not really knowing what was going on and all of a sudden that light clicked on. Having that success of him going in that Mississippi State game last year, he played a little bit against Utah State and having success really triggers him to start to do the right things. I really, really feel good about Dare. He has to keep continuing to grow and one thing that I really like is he’s real football savvy and smart. He’ll be telling Saahdiq what to do last year and Saahdiq would look back and say, “Hey man, you shut up.’ He’s that savvy and I’m really fired up about Dare.”
Rosenthal said before the season he expects junior quarterback Myles Brennan to step in and pick up where Burrow left off.
“I’m basically just focusing on what’s in front of me,” Rosenthal said. “I just want to win and keep getting better.”
Rosenthal started three games as a freshman last year in place of Saahdiq Charles, who went in the fourth round of the NFL Draft to Washington.
Now the position is Rosenthal’s
“It’s not any different,” Rosenthal said. “I prepared for each game last year as if I were starting. I made myself ready in case someone went down.”
But Rosenthal admits he entered the 2020 season with a different mindset.
“I just want to bring the energy to the team, especially on the offensive side. I put everything into what I’m doing and working hard to get better. I’m concentrating on what’s in front of me. I feel like I’ve improved reading defenses and knowing where pressure is coming from.”
The 6-foot-7, 314-pound Rosenthal played in five games last year. He started against Northwestern State, Utah State and Mississippi State, playing a total of 229 snaps, including a career high 92 against Utah State.
The top-rated defensive tackle in Louisiana did not see any game action as a true freshman.
The opportunity for Rosenthal to start came when starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles was serving most of his six-game suspension against non-conference opponents.
Rosenthal picked up starts in eventual wins over Northwestern State, Utah State and Mississippi State.
In the three games Rosenthal started, the Tigers outscored their opponents 143-33.
Rosenthal was excited to be a part of LSU’s championship season, ending with a 42-25 win over Clemson. He said he didn’t get any sleep that Monday night.
He was too busy celebrating being a part of a national championship football team.
“It’s great to be on top,” Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal said he felt Ferriday should have won a couple of state championships while he was playing from 2014-17. The Trojans lost out in the semifinals to St. Helena in Rosenthal’s senior season.
“That’s what made winning the national championship even more sweeter,” Rosenthal said.
After the championship game, Rosenthal suffered a big personal loss when his uncle died.
He was also dealing with other personal issues.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced just before the start of spring practice that Rosenthal, who is majoring in Sports Administration, left school in the spring for personal reasons, but returned to class this past summer.
Rosenthal, who is majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies, was actually ahead in the classroom at the time.
And then came the corona virus, shutting down spring practice and classes at LSU.
“I don’t think it hurt me at all,” Rosenthal said of how spring turned out. “I have been working out on my own. You have to be disciplined and that’s what I am when it comes to working out. I’ll be ready to report whenever we get the word to come in. I’m still doing a lot of stuff on-line and setting up appointments to go into the building.”
And becoming more of a team leader.
“I’m working with the young guys behind me making sure they are ready in case they have to step in,” Rosenthal said. “If the young guys see me do something wrong they are going to think it’s OK for them to do something wrong. I’m working hard on leading by example.”
Rosenthal said he doesn’t worry about losing the likes of Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
“I’m working with the 1’s and 2’s and there’s no difference,” Rosenthal said. “We’re still running the same schemes. We’ve got talent all over the place.”
And Rosenthal is confident in quarterback Myles Brennan.
“‘I’m expecting Myles to show out,” Rosenthal said. “I don’t see us being any different. I’ve watched Myles the two years I have been here and I’ve seen what he can do with my own two eyes.”
Rosenthal said he wasn’t surprised at the type of year Clyde Edwards-Helaire had last year.
“I watched him as a freshman and then I could really see it start clicking for him before last year,” he said.
Rosenthal suffered a concussion against Mississippi State in the fourth quarter of a game he started and missed the rest of the season because it was not his first concussion.
“I think if I would not have gotten hurt I would have gone off the rest of the season,” he said. “It would have been crazy. But I know I will have a bigger role to play this year.”
Rosenthal expects LSU to be in the title picture once again this year.
“I am confident in the team,” he said. “We most definitely will be a target this year after winning the national championship. But I’m focusing on each game. Playing an all-SEC schedule means we have a lot of tough battles. When we face adversity, we just have to overcome it.”
Rosenthal said this season will be different without a packed Tiger Stadium.
“It won’t be the same,” he said. “During practice the whole team makes a lot of noise, players screaming from the sidelines are bringing energy. We have to add our own noise.”
Rosenthal said the late start has not affected the team.
“It helped us figure out more what we needed to work on and gave us more time to prepare.”
Rosenthal is glad to see LSU running the same type high octane offense.
“You need to be in shape to run our offense,” he said. “But the defense better be in shape, too.”
LSU got off to a rugged start as the Tigers fell to Mississippi State 44-34 in Tiger Stadium Saturday in the season-opener.
Rosenthal started the game and played almost every play, having to leave late in the game after being shaken up making a block.
Rosenthal is questionable for the Tigers first road outing of the season at Vanderbilt Saturday. Orgeron said on Off the Bench that the team will know more about Rosenthal's status as the end of the week nears.
If Rosenthal were to miss Saturday's game against Vanderbilt, look for freshman Xavier Hill or sophomore Cam Wire to start in his place.
Wire appeared in six games for the Tigers last season so his experience may give him the upper hand over Hill.
