Kentucky offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal of Ferriday signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons where he will fight for a final roster spot during spring camp.
Rosenthal’s agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, announced the news through Instagram on Sunday afternoon
Rosenthal admitted he was surprised not to be chosen in the draft, but said he will not dwell on that.
“I can’t control what I can’t control,” Rosenthal said.”I’m going to let God handle it, keep praying and keep on going,”
Rosenthal said he is used to being overlooked.
“I can’t be mad, I just have to let it happen and move on,” he said. “I’ve accepted the challenge. I’m going to go out and compete like I have my whole life. I’ve always had doubters, but that has never stopped me. That’s all I know how to do.”
After spending his three first college seasons with LSU, one as a redshirt, the 6-foot-7 native of Louisiana transferred to Kentucky ahead of the 2021 season where he made an immediate impact on the Big Blue Wall.
Rosenthal started in 12 of UK’s 13 games at left tackle, only missing the Citrus Bowl win over Iowa due to an injury. He was tabbed as an All-SEC Third-Team performer by Pro Football Focus.
Rosenthal was widely-regarded as the top defensive tackle prospect in Louisiana coming out of Ferriday High School. He was a four-star recruit and a top 300 player in the class of 2018, according to the On3 Consensus.
“I’m excited to continue playing, but I still have a lot to prove,” he said.
