Vikings drop two to Tensas

Missed free throws and turnovers proved again to be the Achille’s heel of the Vdalia boys basketball team as the Vikings fell to Tensas Parish 52-40 Tuesday in Vidalia.

“We work on both of those every day,” said Vidalia boys head coach Damus Smith.

Vidalia jumped out to 6-0 lead on two Sema’J Hayes 3-pointers.

Prentice Britton hit two straight shots to give Tensas its first lead at 10-8.

Following a technical foul on Tensas coach Charlie Williams, the Vikings took a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Three straight baskets by Britton gave Tensas a 20-17 lead and the Panthers led 24-20 at halftime.

The Lady Vikings fell to Tensas 54-16.

Vidalia’s girls have given up 54 points their last three games.

“We’re still working hard, and learning with each game,” said Lady Viking head coach Tema Larry.

Ferriday sweeps Block

Ferriday High captured a pair of games at Jonesville Tuesday as the Lady Trojans cruised past the Lady Bears 63-10, while the Ferriday boys pulled out a 62-59 win.

“We had to really grind to get this one,” said Ferriday boys coach Shawn Davis. “It was a good win for us.”

Derrick Carson led the Trojans with 20 points, while Pamerion Swanson scored 16, 14 of those in the third quarter.

In the girls game, Shakeria Washington led the Lady Trojans with 18 points. Shekayla Miller added 16 and Aaliyah Gray 13.

Delta Charter drops pair at Madison

Delta Charter was on the losing end of two games at Madison High in Tallulah Tuesday as the Delta Charter boys fell 88-29, while the Lady Storm were beaten 34-31.

Delta Charter’s girls led Madison by 20 at halftime, but were held scoreless in the third quarter.

Roniya Ellis led the Lady Storm with 11 points.

Delta Charter’s boys were led by Ronald Ellis Jr., with 11.

Delta Charter soccer goes 1-1.

Delta Charter’s girls soccer team defeated Opelousas 2-1 before falling to Ascension Episcopal 4-0 in two games in a tournament at Lafayette Tuesday.

Cailey Geoghagen scored both goals for Delta Chater. Alexis Yates had an assist.

Delta Charter faces Sam Houston today in their final game of the tournament.

