Cathedral High’s Noah Russ signed a baseball scholarship with Pearl River Community College Tuesday.
Russ, a native of Natchez, is part of the Cathedral High School 2023 graduating class. He plays high school baseball as an outfielder and right-handed pitcher.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Russ was selected as MVP at Cathedral for the last two seasons. He participated in the East Coast Pro Invite Only Tryout this summer as well as worked out for the Brewers.
Russ was selected to MAIS Futures Team and to the State Games of Mississippi Allstars. He currently has eight Mississippi JUCO offers as an outfielder and pitcher..
Pearl River is the reigning National Champions.
Russ, the son of Chandler and Sarah Russ, is a multi sport athlete as starting quarterback in football since 10th grade and an athletic post player in basketball. Noah’s parents are Chandler .
Russ maintains a 4.21 GPA and ranked 5th in his class.
Besides baseball, his hobbies include fishing, working out, golf and hanging out with friends.
Once baseball is complete, Noah wants to pursue a profession in the medical community.
“I am grateful to Pearl River and Coach (Michael) Avalon for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity,” Russ said. “Thanks first and foremost to God. I really appreciate all of my coaches, teammates and teachers.”
Russ also sent thanks for his family supporting him throughou his career.
“Finally, thank you to my family for always being there, for being my biggest fans and the sacrifices and time spent to play a game that I love,” Russ said. “I committed to a goal a few years ago to put in the extra work necessary to play at the next level and My work is not done., God willing, I plan to work even harder to help keep Pearl River’s long winning tradition safe. I am just truly grateful and humbled but excited about the future.”
