Alabama head coach Nick Saban is really good at adapting.
He’s also really good at preparing for the next football season.
Turn back the clock some 10 years ago.
After he won his third national championship in 2011, leading his Alabama team to a 21-0 national championship win over LSU, Saban showed up at the 2012 SEC Media Days with the same kind of philosophy he has today — even with all the changes.
This is is what Saban said 10 years ago. Tell me if you have heard this before — even as recently as last week.
“Having success in a football program can have two effects,” Saban offered. “You can demand more success or you can get a little complacent and be relaxed about what you have accomplished, really think more about what you did rather than what you’re going to do.
“It’s human nature to relax, but there’s been a lot of examples of very successful people. And I think success should be defined: consistency in performance. Whether it’s the Chicago Bulls in the ‘90s, the Yankees organization through the years, Roger Federer, Malcolm Johnson as individual athletes who have had great careers, been successful over a long period of time. The most important thing we’ve learned is you got to stay on top of the little things. Things don’t happen by accident. You don’t win a play by accident. You don’t win a game by accident. You don’t win a division by accident. You have to make it happen, and you have to make it happen by what you do every day. This team seems to be less affected by the previous year, what has happened in the previous year. They’re not really the 2010 team, they’re not really the 2011 team. There’s a lot of players on this team that this is the opportunity for them and their season.”
Obviously, COVID-19 and the Name, Image and Likeness took up most of the conversation for each coach. So I’ll let you know what Saban would have said, judging from 10 years ago.
“It’s really, really difficult in college football to carry momentum from one season to the next. You lose 25% of your team,” Saban said. “That’s an understatement for us. We lost 13 starters from our team last year. And the new 25% that you bring to your team, really they don’t have knowledge and experience, they haven’t played. They’re young players. Maybe very talented players, but they’re very young players. So you have to create your own identity by what you do. You have to create your own momentum by what you do. Everybody has a new role. We have new people who have new opportunities. This is their opportunity to make this their team.But I think this 2012 team will be defined by what they do, not what we’ve done.”
Getting back to the adapting part.
Saban spoke to the Texas High School Coaches Association at its annual convention just before Texas and Oklahoma announced its desire to be in the SEC.
C’mon, you really think that’s coincidence?
The man is years ahead of everybody in everything.
Getting back to 10 years ago at the SEC Media Days, Saban had this to say about the four-team playoff system which had just been adopted.
“Well, I think what the fans want to see in the four-team playoff is the best teams, the four best teams in the country, get in the playoff. You don’t have to win your conference championship to get in the basketball Final Four. I mean, you got to play your way into it. Whether you win a conference championship or not, if you’ve played and you’re ranked in the top four teams in the country, you ought to have the opportunity to play in the game.
“I think, to be quite honest with you, whoever’s making the statements about conference champions is really making a statement against the SEC and against any league who has more than one good team who would qualify, trying to enhance the opportunity for somebody from their league to get in.”
I have a sneaking idea he would say the same about a 16-team playoff format.
And that would include promoting the SEC.
After all, the man is always one step ahead of everyone.
Even if it means staying the same.
